New Napa Valley luxury cruise takes passengers from San Francisco to Napa, Stockton and Sacramento ... and possibly Vallejo.
The body of a Lake County male was located in the crawl space of a Jefferson Street business Wednesday night. An initial investigation found no signs of foul play or criminal elements, police said.
Napa County Supervisors Belia Ramos and Alfredo Pedroza see recall threats. Rep. Mike Thompson, state Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry weigh in.
Learn how St. Helena and the Upvalley were nearly transformed by a four-lane highway, until a movement to protect Napa Valley farmland intervened.
A fast-moving Northern California wildfire caused injuries, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave home, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.
CHP has announced a checkpoint on Thursday in unincorporated Napa County to stop drivers suspected to be under the influence or unlicensed.
City of Napa planners recommend Foster Road change, removing Linda Vista extension from draft general plan
The city of Napa's Planning Commission on Thursday recommended that the Linda Vista extension be erased from the city's draft general plan, and that the Foster Road area be designated as a greenbelt.
Napa County looks to a future that could have a smaller, older, more diverse population.
In the first such recall attempt in at least half a century, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has been served with the first step in a process his foes hope will oust him from office.
Update: California power ‘deficits’ expected with blackouts possible; more 100-plus temperatures in Napa Valley
Managers of the state power grid warned blackouts are possible on Labor Day as a punishing heat wave, with triple-digit temperatures in Napa County and elsewhere, sends electricity consumption into near-record territory.