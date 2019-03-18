Taking low-dose aspirin every day to prevent heart attacks is no longer recommended for most adults, according to new guidelines.
The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association released the new recommendations Sunday, reversing the long-held belief among doctors that a daily 75 to 100 milligrams of aspirin could prevent cardiovascular problems.
The authors cited recent research suggesting that aspirin should rarely be used for adults without known cardiovascular disease, and that the bleeding risks associated with the drug may outweigh the benefits.
"Clinicians should be very selective in prescribing aspirin for people without known cardiovascular disease," Roger S. Blumenthal, co-chair of the 2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease, said. "It's much more important to optimize lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol as opposed to recommending aspirin."
Blumenthal said aspirin intake should be limited to people at the highest risk of cardiovascular disease and a very low risk of bleeding.
The study said the most important preventative measure an adult can take in fighting cardiovascular diseases is to adopt "heart-healthy habits and to do so over one's lifetime." That included exercising at least 150 minutes in a moderate-intensity activity each week, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco (including vaping or second-hand smoke) and eating more vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, whole grains and fish.
The authors noted the need to address the personal or social barriers -- such as income and education levels, cost concerns, lack of healthcare and access to healthy foods or safe places to exercise -- that could hinder one's ability to practice the recommended measures.