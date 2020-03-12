Dan the Wine Man: Drink different – and free delivery with a smile

You can put wine grapes into two broad categories. There are the “Fighting Varietals” Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot. Then there’s everything else, from Albariño to Zweigelt. I can’t think of a perfect name for either category without denigrating the other. How about this for all the majestic, beguiling, delicious, less-planted in California wines: “Drink Different.”
All you restaurant owners and wine directors out there – be my guest to use “Drink Different” on your wine list. Just give me the credit.
Today’s article is about Drinking Different from four Napa wineries that are making tiny lots of special wines. My running theme of “access to cool, tasty wines for all” rolls on. These are wines you can easily order online, and if you live in or near Napa, purchase comes with an extra treat. More on that in a second.
I encourage you to drink different and buy my four recommendations direct from the wineries. I suggest to you Chenin Blanc, Sangiovese, Tempranillo and a Petite Sirah/Syrah blend. While two of the four are made from Napa grapes, all four wineries operate from here. And that brings me back to the extra treat. Order online from the respective wineries and you can get either free local pick-up or free delivery by the winemaker. As my headline says, you get delivery with a smile. If you don’t get one, come see me. I’m the smile police.
Some general housekeeping on ordering and delivery: Look for “Free Local Delivery” or “Free Pick-Up” during checkout. Once you’ve placed your order, the winery will contact you to coordinate so don’t worry if the only choice is Pick-Up and you’re hoping for delivery.
Patience is needed for delivery as these are small wineries with owners who do it all and may have day jobs elsewhere. Orders can be delivered soon but if you need your wine right away, arranging a pick-up may be the better choice. If you’re having trouble placing an order, contact the winery through their website and you will receive assistance.
Also, the wineries kindly request at least a two-bottle purchase. And let them know I sent you!
— Quigley Family Chenin Blanc “Lost Slough Vineyard” Clarksburg 2018, $24 and a Dan Dawson’s Wine Advisor “Hall of Fame Value.”
Acres of Chenin Blanc in California: less than 5,000. Acres of Chardonnay: 95,000. While Chenin is no stranger to California, it doesn’t usually get invited to the party. This has been changing recently with winemakers like Patrick Quigley of Quigley Family showing us how good Chenin Blanc wine can be. I won’t bore you with comparisons to French Chenin Blanc except to say the Quigley tastes like one. Lemony crisp green apples and pears and a rocky, honey-textured, dry vibrant finish. Order from Patrick at QuigleyFamilyWines.com. And don’t sleep on his exceptional Pinot Noir and Syrah, also reviewed at DawsonWineAdvisor.com.
— Parador Tempranillo, Napa Valley 2016, $40 and a “Very Good Value.”
Acres of Tempranillo in California: 940. Acres of Cabernet Sauvignon: 92,000. I don’t have any stats on Napa Valley Tempranillo but I bet it’s less than 10 acres. Steve Ventrello uses one of them for his Parador Tempranillo. If you want a rich but not too rich red with deep brooding flavors, fine tannins and some acidity, you’ve come to the right place. Think of blending broad-shouldered Merlot and spicy Syrah as a comparison. Cocoa, blackberries, roasting red meat, licorice. At 3 ½ years of age, this is beginning to blossom. Contact Steve and Faith Ventrello of Parador via their website, ParadorCellars.com. The 2016 Tempranillo isn’t listed on their website so call or email them.
— 601 Cellars Sangiovese “Reserve” Napa Valley 2016, $45 and a “Very Good Value.”
Acres of Sangiovese: 1,600. I’ve had a few top-notch Napa Valley Sangioveses. I think it may be easier to make well than to sell well, though. Wines like the 601 Cellars fight the good fight for Sangiovese and make a good case for the grape.
Owner/Winemaker Brian Doody buys grapes from a Calistoga vineyard to make less than 100 cases. It’s a pleasure to drink. Juicy cherries and raspberries, cola and white pepper. Middleweight, bright flavors, noteworthy finish of 30 seconds. Sangiovese makes me think of Chianti, which makes me think of Italy, which makes me think of food and wine. How about this pairing: Rancho Gordo “Eye of the Goat” beans with sautéed chard, garden herbs and aged Parmesan with the 601. Order at 601Cellars.com and Brian will be in touch.
— St. Romedius Red Wine “Buckeye Ranch” Lamorinda, Contra Costa County 2017, $29 and a “Very Good Value.”
That’s right, Lamorinda, the AVA in the hills above Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda in the East Bay. Owner/winemaker Robert Pintacsi gets Syrah and Petite Sirah from “Buckeye Ranch” for this teeth-staining, big, strong red wine. I get blackberry and blueberry preserves, cracked black pepper, cloves, bittersweet chocolate and anise. If you want a big red, a “red meat wine,” and want to take it easy on the price, this is my gift to you. The pick, not the wine. Visit StRomedius.com to purchase and connect with Robert. Since you’re online anyway, buy a couple bottles of his 2018 White Wine, also reviewed on my website. It’s a steal for $18.
Wine Tip
You’ll find me Friday evening at Southside Café Century co-hosting a tasting of Penfold’s Wines with their wine ambassador and friend Edward Lee. Dry Riesling, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and two Shiraz wines are on the menu along with tons of knowledge and Southside’s fantastic dinner menu. This tasting has value written all over it at $15. We’ll be pouring Penfolds for you from 5 to 7 p.m. Thanks for reading my article today.
I’m Dan Dawson, a Napa Valley wine writer, wine consumer advocate and former wine merchant and fancy-pants sommelier. Check out my reviews and wine tasting events at DawsonWineAdvisor.com. When you visit, please check out my membership program. Contact me through my website with questions and comments.