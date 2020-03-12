Dan the Wine Man: Drink different – and free delivery with a smile

You can put wine grapes into two broad categories. There are the “Fighting Varietals” Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot. Then there’s everything else, from Albariño to Zweigelt. I can’t think of a perfect name for either category without denigrating the other. How about this for all the majestic, beguiling, delicious, less-planted in California wines: “Drink Different.”

All you restaurant owners and wine directors out there – be my guest to use “Drink Different” on your wine list. Just give me the credit.

Today’s article is about Drinking Different from four Napa wineries that are making tiny lots of special wines. My running theme of “access to cool, tasty wines for all” rolls on. These are wines you can easily order online, and if you live in or near Napa, purchase comes with an extra treat. More on that in a second.