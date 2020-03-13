David Zurawik: HBO's 'Plot Against America' resonates powerfully across the decades of American life

But both worship at the altars of a fascist strongmen: Lindbergh with Adolph Hitler and Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And just as President Lindbergh's policies in this alternative history result in persecution of Jews, so have Trump's policies resulted in immigrant children being separated from their parents at the southern border, put in cages, and in some instances, dying.

The family at the heart of Roth's book, a Jewish American family named the Roths, was rapidly assimilating. And that matters, too, in terms of the allegorical connection to those assimilating to American life today, according to Simon.

"They're becoming Americans very fast," Simon said of the family that was renamed the Levins in his HBO series, "which, of course, puts the lie to all of the rhetoric about this new immigrant group: 'We can't rely on their loyalty. They may not be as American as we are. They may not believe in the same things. Their politics may be suspect.'"

Simon said that the same things that were being said about Jews in 1940 in that "dry run at fascism under Lindbergh" is the "precise fuel that the current run at fascism" feeds on.