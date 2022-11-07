 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline coming up for Arts Council grants

  • Updated
Applications for Arts Council Napa Valley’s  Winter 2022 Community Fund Grants are due on Nov. 10.

The grants provide funds for individual artists, groups/troupes and small 501c3 nonprofits with an operational budget of $100,000 or less to complete public-facing art projects. Up to $5,000 per grant is available for projects or programs in Napa County. 

To apply, describe your arts or cultural project and how it will benefit the community in Napa County. Email your video, audio, or text answer to info@artsouncilnv.org by 5 p.m., Nov. 10,  to be considered for the second phase of the application process. The Arts Council requests a 1 to 4 minute video or audio file or a 300-1,000 word written answer.

Answers will be judged on the following criteria:

-- Impact: How your idea serves the community in Napa County through arts and culture.

-- Values: How your idea prioritizes innovation, inclusivity, collaboration, integrity, strategy and fun.

-- Community engagement: How the proposed project makes serving the public its core purpose, demonstrating efforts to engage populations limited by factors such as geography, economics, age, language and/or disability.

The panel reviewing the phase one applications consists of the Arts Council Napa Valley board of directors. More about the board members can be found at www.ArtsCouncilNV.Org/About.

The initial proposal does not guarantee funding. Those selected to move forward will complete the more detailed phase two application. Completing the phase two application puts your proposal under consideration by the Grant Advisory Board for funding.

For questions, contact Crysta at Info@ArtsCouncilNV.org, or call (707) 257-2117 ext. 1.

