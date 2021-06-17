DEEBO
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
- Updated
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
- Updated
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Blackhawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
- Updated
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
- Updated
The somewhat confusing world of a "full reopening" from COVID-19 begins on June 15.
- Updated
Leaking fuel created a haz-mat situation, the CHP said.
- Updated
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according to CHP.
- Updated
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!. Check it out.
- Updated
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place early Tuesday morning in a downtown parking lot, the department announced.
- Updated
Yountville's annual celebration of fine arts and wine produced one of the county's largest gatherings in more than a year.