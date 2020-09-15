Delta to turn down CARES Act loan, take on debt backed by SkyMiles

The terms of the federal loans also would restrict how much airlines pay executives and restrict their ability to do stock buybacks and pay dividends until a year after the loan has been repaid. The loans are intended to be available to airlines that do not otherwise have credit reasonably available, according to the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In return for taking more than $5 billion in federal aid earlier this year under the same program, Delta agreed to not lay off workers before October.

The Delta frequent flier program has more than 100 million members and generated $6.1 billion in cash from sales of miles to its SkyMiles credit card partner American Express, SkyTeam airlines and other partners. Those partners give out the Delta miles to their customers as incentives for purchases and other transactions.

Before striking this SkyMiles deal, Delta had built up nearly $16 billion in cash with the help of CARES Act funding and taking on more debt.

But the airline is still burning through about $27 million in cash a day as travel demand remains weak. Air travel dropped nearly 97% in mid-April and is still down by about 67% as many Americans avoid flying during the pandemic.