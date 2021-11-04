Denali is a lovable, playful guy who will give you a good purr! He has a silky gray coat and... View on PetFinder
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the historic venue?
A pilot died Thursday at the Ukiah airport in the crash of a private plane that took off from Napa, Ukiah city officials announced.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Friday collision involved a Harley-Davidson as well as a Tesla whose driver was trying to U-turn on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant might be coming to Napa, but the city council would have to approve the planned drive thru.
A man killed in a Mendocino County plane crash involving a flight originating in Napa County has been identified.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.
A decade-long river restoration project worked just as intended when floodwaters rose this month, landowners say.
