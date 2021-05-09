Denise Foster: Nursing is like hitting one out of the park

Foster also “can be counted on to preceptor paramedic students from the local colleges paramedic programs,” Husted said. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to educate and train our future first responders is much appreciated by all of her students and the faculty at the schools. If someone can be a firecracker on one hand, but the calm in a storm in the other, that would be Denise.”

Foster said she may have been destined to become a nurse.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been fascinated with the human body and how it works,” she said. “My dad supported that; he bought me anatomical books and puzzles. I always knew I’d be in the medical field somewhere. Also, I had an ER nurse as a neighbor who I thought was the coolest chick ever. I guess I was almost born interested in the medical field.”

Foster said she finds working with people the most rewarding work there is.

“I love working with people. I love to focus on trying to take their minds off their current situation,” she said. “We’re a team — myself and the patient — to make them feel safe and secure and know we’re going to try to figure out what’s going on with them and make them feel better.”

Foster said she’s tried to approach the coronavirus pandemic pragmatically.