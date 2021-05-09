Denise Foster: Nursing is like hitting one out of the park

Queen of the Valley ER nurse Denise Foster said she can most closely compare a successful day at work to a baseball player hitting it out of the park.
“I like to make people feel better, whether that means relieving their pain or making them calmer. It makes me happy that that’s what my job is,” she said. “Like when my kid hits a ball out of the park. That happiness and pride – that’s what I can compare it to.”
But, Foster said, it is always a team effort.
“I couldn’t be successful in my job without my coworkers. We are definitely a team,” she said.
Colleague Lois Husted said that as an emergency department nurse at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Foster “is a real go getter and does not shy away from any situation.”
“During most of our disaster responses (earthquakes, fires, pandemics), she has been on the front line,” Husted said. “When the surge tent was set up to expand patient care areas — on two separate occasions — to deal with the influx of patients with COVID symptoms, she was the first one to volunteer to suit up and help these patients. Her compassion for her patients and making each one feel special and cared for is amazing.”
Husted added that as a relief lead nurse, Foster “has been at the helm of the emergency department many times when we have had multiple trauma patients all at once, making sure everyone's needs are met.”
Foster also “can be counted on to preceptor paramedic students from the local colleges paramedic programs,” Husted said. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to educate and train our future first responders is much appreciated by all of her students and the faculty at the schools. If someone can be a firecracker on one hand, but the calm in a storm in the other, that would be Denise.”
Foster said she may have been destined to become a nurse.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been fascinated with the human body and how it works,” she said. “My dad supported that; he bought me anatomical books and puzzles. I always knew I’d be in the medical field somewhere. Also, I had an ER nurse as a neighbor who I thought was the coolest chick ever. I guess I was almost born interested in the medical field.”
Foster said she finds working with people the most rewarding work there is.
“I love working with people. I love to focus on trying to take their minds off their current situation,” she said. “We’re a team — myself and the patient — to make them feel safe and secure and know we’re going to try to figure out what’s going on with them and make them feel better.”
Foster said she’s tried to approach the coronavirus pandemic pragmatically.
“I try to share with my nervous co-workers that we’ve learned in nursing school how to treat patients with infectious diseases, and we have to apply that multiple times a day now instead of multiple times a year. I remind people that we have to remember not to become complacent. We have to stay healthy to take care of our patients who aren’t.”
Besides attending to patients, Foster said she enjoys working out, as well as hiking, biking fishing, going to the river or the beach, and “spending time with my two sons and all the sports they do.”
But nursing is where her heart is.
“I’ve been a nurse for around 20 years —always in the ER — and I still love my job every day,” she said. “I have great coworkers; I love working with patients. I couldn’t imagine doing any other job.”