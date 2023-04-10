SAN FRANCISCO DECORATOR SHOWCASE ANNOUNCES

CLASS OF 2023 DESIGNERS SELECTED TO TRANSFORM

MEDITERRANEAN SPANISH HOME IN SEA CLIFF NEIGHBORHOOD

Annual Benefit for San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program

Runs April 29 – May 29

The 44th Annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase is delighted to announce the final selection of the 2023 designers who will transform the magnificent 18th-Century-style Mediterranean Spanish home into this year’s Showcase.

The house was built in 1927 by renowned architects Hyman and Appleton and is in San Francisco’s beautiful Sea Cliff neighborhood. The nearly 6,100 square-foot home at 625 El Camino Del Mar is adorned with Spanish castle classic features with impressive views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Marin Headlands.

Visitors will once again be able to immerse themselves in cutting-edge design during the West Coast’s premier showcase event. The San Francisco Decorator Showcase will be open for the public to tour from April 29 – May 29, 2023.

This year’s interior and landscape designers include:

Powder Room & Anteroom Robbie McMillan & Marcus Keller,

AubreyMaxwell

Montana's Bedroom & Bathroom Suite Chantal Lamberto,

Chantal Lamberto

Dining Room

Leann Conquer & Alexis Tompkins,

Chroma

"Her" Office Geoffrey Coy,

Coy & Company

Sun Room Dina Bandman,

Dina Bandman Interiors

Family Room/Den Jon de la Cruz,

DLC-ID

Elevator Elan Evans,

Elan Evans Decorative Finishes

Sedona's Bedroom & Bathroom Suite Eugenia & Emma Jesberg,

Eugenia Jesberg Interior Design

Entry Foyer Meredith Brown & Roma Olisauskaite,

Geddes Ulinskas Architects

Living Room Kimberly Denman,

Kimberly Denman Inc.

Gym Kyle Hill,

Kyle Hill Design

Kitchen Lauren Berry,

Lauren Berry Interior Design

"His" Office Lizette Marie,

Lizette Marie Interior Design

Dining Room Bar Malone Detro,

MALONE

Guest Bedroom & Bathroom

Stephanie Fillbrandt & Susan Wyman,

Marsh and Clark Design

Front Garden Russel Martinelli,

Martinelli Design

Laundry Room Mini Gangwal,

MGG Designs

Guest Bedroom Miyuki Yamaguchi,

Miyuki Yamaguchi Design Studio, LLC

Movie Room & Wet Bar & Wine Cellar Noz Nozawa,

Noz Design

Bathroom Ruben Marquez,

Ruben Marquez Interior Design

Play/Game Room/Art Studio Shelley Cahan,

Shelley and Company Interior Design

Primary Bedroom, Closet, & Bathroom Suite Tineke Triggs,

Tineke Triggs

The Showcase home includes three levels with 28 design spaces, including five bedrooms, five full baths, one half bath, a game room, a movie room, an elevator, a laundry room, and an assortment of rooms with an emphasis on entertaining.

San Francisco Decorator Showcase would like to thank the following sponsors: Da Vinci Marble, Hakwood, PACE, Purcell Murray, Waterworks; and Media Sponsors California Home & Design; California Homes, Luxe Interiors + Design, Marin Magazine, Nob Hill Gazette, and San Francisco magazine. Please check decoratorshowcase.org for further details and follow San Francisco Decorator Showcase on social media – #sfshowcase, @sfshowcase.

Since its inception, the Decorator Showcase has raised over $17 million for the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program. This event allows hundreds of deserving Bay Area students access to a world-class, college preparatory education.

CALENDAR EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE:

WHAT:

44th Annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase is widely considered to be the West Coast’s premier design showhouse event, renowned for featuring the work of the region’s top interior and landscape designers. All the funds raised through the Decorator Showcase go directly to the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program.

WHERE:

625 El Camino Del Mar located in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff neighborhood

WHEN:

April 29 – May 29, 2023

Tuesdays through Sundays; closed Mondays except for Memorial Day

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (last entry)

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (last entry)

Sunday and Memorial Day: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (last entry)

TICKETS:

Available at the door and online in late February at decoratorshowcase.org.

$45 for general admission; $40 for seniors (60 and over)

Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged in advance by calling (415) 447-5830

Corporate sponsorship opportunities, available at decoratorshowcase.org/participate/corporate-sponsors/

ABOUT UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL:

UHS is committed to building a community that reflects and embraces the great diversity of the San Francisco Bay Area. This year the UHS Financial Aid program is providing over $3,700,000 in grants to 20% of the student body, with average grants covering 73% of tuition. Proceeds from the Decorator Showcase have afforded hundreds of deserving and talented Bay Area students access to a world-class college preparatory education.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Please call (415) 447-5830 or visit decoratorshowcase.org. Follow San Francisco Decorator Showcase on social media – #sfshowcase, @sfshowcase.