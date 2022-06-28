 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dia de la Familia celebrates 10 years

NAPA, CA (June 23, 2022) – The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) announces the return of Día de la Familia to downtown Napa! Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festive event celebrates its 10th anniversary on Sunday, July 24, 1pm – 3:30pm.

With a goal to provide farmworking families with easy access to local resources, Día de la Familia will include 50 community organizations offering free services in Napa County, complimentary OLE Health health screenings and vaccine boosters, free taco lunch, mariachi, and family activities, like face painting, arts and crafts, and games. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Los Lupeños de San José and Ollin Anahuac Traditional Aztec Dance Group will be joining the festivities, as well as local personalities, Gabriela Fernandez and Nico De Luna, from KVON MegaMix.

“Día de la Familia is an incredible experience for farmworking families,” said Daniela Bazán of Bazán Cellars and a FWF Committee Member, “It has grown because of the immense value it brings the community, who gather and utilize the local resources year-after-year.”

For more information about Día de la Familia, please view and share the event flyer.

For those interested in hosting a booth during the event, please contact Jill Durfee, FWF Program Manager, jdurfee@farmworkerfoundation.org.

For press inquiries related to Día de la Familia or the work of the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, please contact Caroline Keller, Marketing Manager, ckeller@napagrowers.org.

About the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation

Founded by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers in 2011, the mission of the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation is to support and promote Napa Valley’s vineyard workers through education and professional development. The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation is the only one of its kind in the United States, providing educational opportunities, advanced training programs, leadership and management classes, English literacy programs, and much more. To date, the Farmworker Foundation has offered education and professional development opportunities to more than 21,000 vineyard workers and their families.

For more information about the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, visit www.farmworkerfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

