Dirty Cello at the White Barn

For Immediate Release:

The White Barn

2727 Sulphur Springs Avenue

Saturday September 17, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Sunday September 18, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Ticket price: $35

Two White Barn Favorites Return for a Weekend of Outdoor Music

Two Bay Area ensembles are slated to perform on September 17 & 18. First up, on September 17, Dirty Cello will step onto the new outdoor stage and on September 18, another White Barn favorite, Le Jazz Hot, returns for one show only. Both performances will begin at 4:00 p.m.

While neither group is new to White Barn audiences, this is the first time performing on the White Barn's new outdoor stage. Crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman will lead Dirty Cello in its bluesy riffs while master guitarist Paul Mehling will accompany Le Jazz Hot Quartet, breathing new life into old standards.

The grounds of The White Barn will open at 3:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of small tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. As with all performances, complimentary refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available on our website www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. Our last show was a sellout, so get your tickets now!

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, we encourage audience members to wear them when inside the Barn.