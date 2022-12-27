Domaine Carneros in Napa County shuffles winery visitation

Domaine Carneros winery in the south Napa County Carneros region is adding tasting room visitors on some peak tourist season days, but keeping its annual maximum visitation the same.

That’s math that the Napa County Planning Commission can appreciate. Last week, it allowed Domaine Carneros to modify a county-imposed visitation cap to reflect seasonal ebbs and flows.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Commissioner Dave Whitmer said he likes to see "real world" requests that reflect what really happens at wineries.

The commission allowed the winery to boost maximum tasting room visitation from May through October. Friday tasting room visitation rose from 460 to 560 guests and Saturday visitation from 960 to 1,060 guests.

But maximum tasting room visitation on other days during nonpeak tourist months will decrease. In addition, the winery is adding marketing events, but making them smaller. In the end, annual visitation remains capped at 226,040 guests.

“This is a large, existing project and what we’re being asked to look at here is some shifting,” Commissioner Anne Cottrell said.

Visitation at wineries for years has been a contentious issue in Napa County. Wineries say that business trends have forced them to make more direct-to-consumer sales to survive, which means more visitors. But more visitors can also mean more traffic and more water use.

The commission in recent years has embraced the idea of approving winery visitation caps with seasonal variations. That recognizes that wineries do more business at some times of the year than at others.

Domaine Carneros winery is a landmark along the Highway 12 stretch linking Napa and Sonoma counties. The large, two-story “chateau,” as the winery calls it, is on a small hill overlooking the highway.

Traffic was one issue arising from the winery’s requests. Domaine Carneros asked for an exception to county road standards requiring it to install left-turn lanes from adjacent Duhig Road into two of the winery’s driveways.

Widening the road for left-turn lanes would mean putting fill into drainage and potential wetlands, the winery said. It contended the left-turn lanes wouldn’t add to safety, given Duhig Road is lightly traveled and most people going to the winery don’t make left turns into the driveways.

“A lot of times when you get that request for an exemption to the rule, you kind of go ‘ugh,’” Whitmer said.

But he and other commissioners agreed the exemption made sense in this case.

Water use is another issue that has become prominent for the commission in recent months. The commission, when granting winery growth requests, has not wanted to see winery water use also grow.

Domaine Carneros will increase its employees by an equivalent of four full-time employees daily. It will offset the potential, increased water use by installing low-flow employee toilets, a county report said.

The well used by the winery is next to Huichica Creek. Water use at the winery won’t increase and creek water levels won’t be hurt by the use permit changes, a county staff report said. Creeks can be fed by groundwater.

With that, the Napa County Planning Commission wrapped up a 2022 that has been on the light side for winery approvals.

The commission over the previous seven years approved on average more than six new wineries annually. This year, it approved none. Interim Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Brian Bordona said 2022 is probably an anomaly.

“We have nine pending applications for new wineries,” he said. “If we had zero, maybe I’d look at those numbers differently. I think we maybe just skipped a year.”

The commission and zoning administrator over the previous seven years heard on average 11 requests annually for changes at existing wineries, such as more visitation or more wine production. This year, the total was eight.

However, the commission in 2022 also held hearings on several non-winery-related issues, such as housing and Clover Flat Landfill.

The commission at its Dec. 21 meeting said farewell to Commissioners Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher. Both won their November election bids for the county Board of Supervisors.

That means that, as of January, there will be two vacancies on the five-person Planning Commission for seats representing the 1st and 3rd Board of Supervisors districts. Gallagher and Cottrell as supervisors will nominate their commission successors.

People can apply for the commission seats by going to https://bit.ly/2sm9j4M for an application form. Forms are also available at the County Executive Office, 1195 Third St., suite 310.

PHOTOS: Expressions of Hope, a Napa nonprofit aiding families Expressions of Hope 2 Expressions of Hope 3 Expressions of Hope 4 Expressions of Hope 5 Expressions of Hope 6 Expressions of Hope 7 Expressions of Hope 1 Expressions of Hope 8 Expressions of Hope 9