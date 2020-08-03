Don't know what to do with all that fresh produce? Make a chilled summertime soup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is the best time of the year for people who cook. Also, for people who eat.

The fields are laden with produce. Vegetables and fruit hang heavy from every leafy branch. Goodness is fresh and abundant.

And with the sun blazing down on us like a broiler, the key is to enjoy all of this wonderful produce and cool down at the same time.

That is where chilled summertime soups come into play. Refreshing and crisp and just a little unusual, cold soups make the best of what summer has to offer.

To get some relief from the heat, I made five summertime soups. Each took full advantage of the harvest: avocados from the tree, carrots from the ground, tomatoes from the ...

OK, to be honest, the tomatoes came from a can in the form of tomato juice. I got so caught up in the idea of chilled soups that I forgot I was supposed to be using fresh ingredients. But the can was newly purchased, so that’s something. Besides, it has onion in it, and the onion was fresh.

Though it was less straight-off-the-vine than it might have been, the tomato soup _ or actually Lightly Spiced Tomato Soup _ was delightful.