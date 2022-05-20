 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doodle

Doodle

Hi. I'm Doodle! About me: I have a long, flowing red coat, chocolate-colored eyes, and a perky demeanor! Dachshund lovers... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News