Hundreds of classic cars lined Main and Third streets in downtown Napa on Saturday for the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show. Thousands for automobile aficionados strolled the streets admiring cars restored to mint condition at the annual event. To view more photos from the car show, visit napavalleyregister.com/gallery.
