The Himalayas, Antarctica, outer space: how do doctors keep people healthy and safe in such dangerous and unpredictable places?
That’s the question millennial adventurer Dana Levin, a physician at New York’s Columbia University, will taken on when he speaks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom as part of the Napa Center for Thought & Culture’s “Road Less Traveled” series.
“I am hoping to share some stories from my work with athletes, scientists, and explorers in places like Kilimajaro, Antarctica, The Everest region, the underwater environment, and spaceflight,” Levin said. “I help support those who want to push the boundaries of the possible and help us understand a little more about our world and ourselves. Basically, I want to start a conversation with the audience about why such work is important, how people can get involved with it, and how we can all gain from such experiences,” he continued.
Levin is an emergency and aerospace medicine physician at New York City’s Columbia University, with travels taking him to the deserts of the southwest United States, Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Himalayas, and Antarctica. He trained in space medicine with NASA where his work supported missions to Low Earth Orbit and beyond.
He also works with the University of Colorado Wilderness Medicine Program, supporting research and training for providers in remote environments.
Called the “Indiana Jones of the medical profession,” Levin is anything but what might be considered a “typical” doctor. In his spare time, he flies planes, performs scientific and technical SCUBA dives, plays percussion, and writes songs.
He chose medicine as a calling because, “it allows me to be creative with my career, dovetailed with other interests, and lets me work with science and research without losing touch with how those pursuits affect (or don't) individual humans and our species as a whole,” plus likes, “working with science, working with people, and solving puzzles.”
He chose to become an emergency room practitioner because “ I work best when I am under pressure and I like working with an interdisciplinary team," Levin said. "That's what initially drew me in. Emergency medicine is different. The training teaches us to be comfortable with the unknown.”
Levin’s appearance is the second in the Center’s series “The Road Less Traveled,” moderated by Congregation Beth Shalom Rabbi Niles Goldstein, who described the series as giving “audiences the opportunity to engage in meaningful and thought-provoking conversation with some of this country's most intriguing people, men and women who have had experiences or built careers that are unique, compelling and far from the straight and narrow.”
Congregation Beth Shalom is at 1455 Elm St., Napa. Tickets are available for $25 at Eventbrite, with tickets for students and military offered at $10 each. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-dana-levin-extreme-medicine-providing-care-in-the-worlds-most-dangerous-environments-the-second-tickets-51107514953.
