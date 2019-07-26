A tipster helped catch the driver suspected of seriously injuring a 55-year-old American Canyon man and leaving the scene of the collision Thursday morning, police say.
The injured man was treated on scene and taken to Queen of the Valley, according to a statement from the American Canyon Police Department.
The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, after a driver heading south on Highway 29 possibly ran a red light at Rio Del Mar, police say.
Some witnesses tried to follow the driver as the vehicle, with a damaged windshield, fled south, turned on Poco Way and continued onto surface streets.
The police department received a tip around 4 p.m. that the involved car was parked in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Drive in American Canyon. Officers towed the car to be processed for evidence.
Around the same time, officers learned a young woman had walked into the Napa Police Department station to turn herself in for the hit-and-run, police say.
An American Canyon officer and Napa County Sheriff's Department Detective headed to the station, where they interviewed and arrested American Canyon resident Martha Ruth Morales Barrera, 19, on suspicion of a felony charge related to hit-and-run causing injuries, police say.