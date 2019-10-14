The popularity of The Drops of God manga series inspired creators, siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi, to establish an online wine salon and community, which debuts at Ad Hoc in Yountville on Oct. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.
The manga series, which includes 44 volumes and a spin-off television series, had a tremendous impact on the international wine market and on various featured wines. Japan’s All Nippon Airlines re-designed its in-flight wine list to meet the demand for wines favored by The Drops of God protagonist, Shizuku Kanzaki.
Authors Shin and Yuko Kibayashi, along with Peter Chiang, President of Bijou USA and Vice President of Bijou Japan, will be at Ad Hoc to chat with guests and welcome them to the spirited wine salon. Bijou is the global joint venture established with the Kibayashi’s to better serve salon members in the United States, Japan and Taiwan, among other nations. The Chiang family owns Kanpai Wines and Meadowbrook Farm in the Napa Valley.
During the evening, guests will have the opportunity to taste up to 30 wines by nine producers chosen by the Kibayashi team. Participating wineries include Ashes & Diamonds, Failla, Kanpai, Marietta, Massican, Matthiason, Noria, Robert Sinskey and Scribe, pouring some of the wines that will be featured in the salon’s first shipment to members.
Each wine will be paired with cuisine from Ad Hoc, including chef Thomas Keller’s American classics of Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs, Snake River Farm Wagyu Brisket in addition to passed canapes, a charcuterie and cheese station; a raw bar of West and East Coast oysters among other seafood, and dessert, including ice cream sundaes.
The word “salon” is in direct reference to the philosophical salons of 17th and 18th century Europe where people from all walks of life would gather under the roof of an inspiring host, to amuse one another and to refine the taste and increase the knowledge of the participants through interaction.
Guests at the The Drops of God Wine Salon during the Ad Hoc will receive a sneak peak into the salon’s culture, which includes education, fun and game play. During the afternoon and well into the evening, guests will be able to sample The Drops of God Wine Salon version of the WineGame app that turns any bottle of wine into a multiple-choice blind tasting game.
Several attendees will be able to test their blind-tasting skills, challenging wine luminaries, including winemakers Dan Petroski, Steve Matthiasson, Nori Nakamura, Gustavo Sotelo and Scott Bilbro, for prizes that include rare wines featured in the original manga series.
Tickets are $150 per person. Groups of six to nine people pay $120 a ticket, and groups of 10 or more pay only $100 per ticket. To learn more about the Drops of God Wine Salon, and to purchase tickets to the Ad Hoc event, visit dropsofgodwinesalon.com.