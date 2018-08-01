The AHI Swim Team, American Canyon’s competitive youth swim team, took third place overall in the Twin County Championship meet held at American Canyon High School on Saturday.
More than 120 AHI swimmers participated in the daylong meet, along with 600 other swimmers from around the Bay Area, including Martinez, Benicia, Hercules, Pinole and others.
“I was really happy with our swimmers’ performance today,” said AHI Head Coach Kevin Chester. “We had fantastic swims from all ages and many swimmers achieving their best times of the season.”
Alejandra Valladares, 11, won the High Point Trophy for the age 11-12 Girls Division. She placed first in the individual medley (IM) with a time of 1:15.51, first in free (28.35) and second in breaststroke (38.57). She also swam on the 11-12 girls winning medley and free relay teams.
Other top swimmers from AHI girls age group divisions included Adamaris Yanez-Regalado, 6, second place in free, fly, and back; Bernice Chavez, 8, first in free, second in IM and back; Anna Efe, 8, third in fly and IM, fourth in breast; Isabella Mosing, 10, second in free, third in IM, fifth in fly; Emily Tran, 12, first in fly, third in free; Ezrielle Llave, third in back; Holly Zipay, 13, fourth in free, fifth in IM; Emily Margolati, 18, third in breast, fourth in IM.
The AHI girls won the 11-12 medley and free relays, took second in the 7-8 girls free relay, and third in the 9-10 girls, 13-14 girls, and 15-18 girls free relays.
On the boys side, Jack Andryushov-Keegan, 6, finished third in free; Max Del Rosario, 6, third in back; Dougie Rennie, 9, third in free; Dominica Losado, 10, fourth in fly, fifth in free; Jack Ramirez, 12, second in breast; TJ Kawazoe, 12, first in free, third in IM and third in fly; Rowen Valladares, 11, third in free, fourth in IM; Sean Tran, 14, third in breast; Duncan Applegarth, 16, fourth in back and IM; and Josh Mora, 16, third in fly.
The AHI boys took first place in the 11-12 medley relay, 11-12 free relay, and in the 9-10 free relay.
In addition, AHI recognized graduating seniors Emily Margolati and Nick Montoya, who have both swum with AHI for 11 years since its establishment in 2007, starting when both were just 7 years old, as well as Maddie Weyant, who has swum with the team seven years since 2011 and has been a junior coach for four years.
Twenty-five qualifying AHI swimmers will move on to participate in the county swim meet in Lafayette, August 10-12. The county meet is widely considered the all-star meet for summer league swim teams across the Bay Area.