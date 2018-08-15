U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle C. Comande has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to Joint Hometown News Service.
Comande is a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High School.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Comande is the daughter of Milagros Z. and Vincenzo M. Comande of American Canyon.