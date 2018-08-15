The city of American Canyon is now accepting applications for the Community Grant Program. Applications will be accepted in the Parks and Recreation Office, 100 Benton Way, until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.
The Parks and Recreation Department on behalf of the City Council accepts grant applications annually with the purpose of assisting local nonprofit and community groups to provide programs and projects that benefit American Canyon residents.
Mini-grants may also be requested to support youth requests for special project funding, such as to send a child to summer camp, a special competition, or to provide limited assistance to a special project that directly benefits American Canyon children.
The grant application and policy are available at the Parks and Recreation office, or online at www.cityofamericancanyon.org.
The Community Grant timeline is as follows:
- Oct. 1: Application deadline (late applications will not be considered)
- October: Initial applications screening
- November/December: Applicant presentation to the Parks and Community Services Commission
- December/January: Final award by City Council
- October-December 2019: Applicant submits a final report showing how the grant funds were used.