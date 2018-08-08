A 74-year-old American Canyon man was arrested Friday for investigation of possessing child pornography, American Canyon Police reported.
Police said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force forwarded information to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office last February that an IP address registered to Charles Tyler Kennedy was uploading child pornography files.
The sheriff’s Investigations Unit served a search warrant in May at Kennedy’s home and seized multiple computers and electronic equipment containing pictures, video and Internet searches related to male and female juveniles in sexual situations, the agency said Monday.
Kennedy is a retired instructional assistant at Napa Valley College and St. Helena High School, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He is being held at the Napa County jail on $50,000 bail.