American Canyon police arrested two men for suspected intoxication and resisting arrest after they responded at 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported fight involving 15 to 20 people at Mi Zacatecas restaurant and bar on American Canyon Road.
Presciliano Rojas, 31, of Oxnard was slowly driving his vehicle toward another group of people and failed commands by officers to stop, police said. He was taken out of the vehicle by officers, police said.
Police said they also arrested Juan Rangel Rivera, 33, of Napa who had been in another vehicle.