High school commissioner opening
The American Canyon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for a Parks and Community Services Commission High School Honorary Commissioner.
This is an opportunity for a high school junior or senior of American Canyon interested in serving the community. Like the other Parks and Community Services Commissioners, the youth honorary commissioner serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council about matters pertaining to park development, park and recreation facility uses, recreation programming and related matters.
The Parks and Recreation Department serves many youth in its programs and events each year. The honorary commissioner serves to provide a voice for youth on this important citizen committee. The position has a unique opportunity to influence parks and recreation matters and complete a project of interest.
If interested in this opportunity, complete the application found on the city’s website (www.cityofamericancanyon.org) and return it to the Parks and Recreation Department Office, located at 100 Benton Way, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.
Interested applicants must be in good academic standing and must reside in American Canyon. Parks and Community Services Commissioners are typically appointed by the City Council. Interviews will be conducted during the week of Sept. 18, and a candidate will be selected by the City Council during the month of October.