ACHS graduates finish military training
Two graduates of American Canyon High School have completed their basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to Joint Hometown News Service.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen 1st Class Junel C. Sanchez and Kobe I. Garcia completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Sanchez is the son of Charito Sanchez of Stockton, and nephew of Oresteus and Clpldlo Capicopy of American Canyon. He is a 2017 ACHS graduate.
Garcia is the son of Maureen and Michael Garcia of American Canyon. He is also the brother of Garcia Camille. He is a 2018 ACHS graduate.
Realtor honored
Richard Peterson was recently honored by the North Bay Association of Realtors Napa Chapter for serving as president in 2017. Peterson was presented with a plaque by his realtor colleagues who praised him for his dedication and support of the American Canyon community. Peterson has also served as president of the local Lions Club and is active with the Boy Scouts.
ACHS choir
to perform
with symphony
The Vallejo Symphony has announced its 2018-2019 season schedule featuring the American Canyon High School Chamber Choir.
The Chamber Choir will perform during the symphony’s final concerts scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m.
“We’re particularly excited to be sharing the stage with the gifted voices of American Canyon High School’s Chamber Choir — make no mistake, these young musicians are world class,” a symphony press release said.
Established in 2010, the ACHS Chamber Choir, under the direction of Jaime Butler, is gaining recognition in the Bay Area for excellence on and off the risers through music and service.