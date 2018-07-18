After 24 years of holding mass in schools, gymnasiums and other rented spaces, Holy Family Catholic Church in American Canyon is finally getting its own house of worship.
A well-attended groundbreaking at the site off Antonina Avenue, behind the church’s current location in a commercial building on the same street, took place on Saturday.
“I am thrilled,” American Canyon resident Terry Hendricks said. Hendricks, like many members of the dedicated congregation, has donated to the cause himself, allocating money every month to the building fund.
The first building planned for the site will be an all-purpose center costing roughly $3.25 million, Ralph Andino, church attorney and congregation member, said Saturday. The church has already saved $1 million for the project and plans to finance the rest, he said. The center is expected to be complete by the end of next summer and, Andino said, when it is paid off in “hopefully” five years, work will begin on their second building: an actual church.
Andino said that he expects the congregation to grow, especially after they have more space.
The congregation is currently made up of 1,000 families and counting, he said, but it started in 1994 with just a handful of families. Some of those first members are still around, Andino said, happy to see the church’s groundbreaking.
“It’s a generational sigh of relief,” he said. “There were a lot of tears were being shed today.”
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said that the first mass came together simply by word of mouth.
The congregation quickly outgrew location after location, said Garcia, who is also a congregation member.
“What joyous day,” he said. “We have waited so long for this.”
“Everyone’s glad,” said Rodel Elpedes. Elpedes, a congregation member since 2011, said that the church has grown so much over the years because it is welcoming to the entire community.
“Everyone knows everyone,” he said. “Everyone is a neighbor, everyone is a friend – it’s like family.”
The church’s multicultural identity was clear during the groundbreaking as speakers read in both English and Spanish and a song was sung in Tagalog. Andino said that there are three masses every weekend, including a bilingual English/Spanish mass, and that Hispanic and Filipino families are a large part of the church congregation.
Even the church’s current pastor brings diversity.
Reverend Father Frederick K.A. Kutubebi, who is from Ghana, took over as the new parish administrator of Holy Family Parish in June 2011. Within a year, the church was moved from the Community Center to the rented space on Antonina Avenue, which costs about $9,000 in rent each month.
Kutubebi said that the new location has helped the congregation grow, but that a new church building is still needed.
“Building a church it has not been easy,” he said, but it’s worth it because it will benefit the community. “My desire is to help the community, especially the poor and the seniors,” Kutubebi said. “I need your support.”
Hendricks is a big fan of Kutubebi’s – he even held a sign during the groundbreaking that read: “We love Fr. Fred.”
“He works very hard,” said Hendricks, who sits in the front row each week and is often the last to leave the building. “When I come out of the church ... he’s still out there talking among the people.” He values connecting to the community, Hendricks said, and is spontaneous and has a great sense of humor.
“He’s amazing,” Hendricks said.