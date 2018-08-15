Following a report last month that raised questions about police statistics for American Canyon High School, law enforcement officials provided an update stating the original numbers gave a misleading impression of how safe things are on campus.
“A comprehensive review of the data shows that ACHS is statistically just as safe, if not safer than other Napa Valley Unified School District high schools,” said Acting Police Chief Chris Carlisle in a press release put out by the city of American Canyon on Aug. 10. Carlisle is covering for Police Chief Oscar Ortiz while he attends the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Carlisle, a captain with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, addressed the City Council on July 31 following concerns about the number of police calls and cases for ACHS presented earlier that month.
“It turns out most of these calls were unrelated to American Canyon High School,” Carlisle said.
Four weeks earlier, at the July 3 council meeting, Ortiz provided data on police activity at the high school as part of a discussion on the cost-sharing of school resource officers (SROs) at local campuses.
The data showed ACHS had 181 police calls and 40 opened cases from August 2017 to June 2018. Those numbers were considerably higher than those recorded for Vintage High School (54 calls, 19 cases) and Napa High School (30 calls, 7 cases) by SROS from the Napa Police Department.
Councilmembers asked Ortiz on July 3 for explanations for why ACHS’ numbers were so much higher. Ortiz was unable to provide an explanation at the meeting, but assured the council that the high school was a “very safe campus.”
Standing in for Ortiz on July 31, Carlisle told the council that he looked at the data and found the total number of police calls included those “at or near” ACHS.
For example, Carlisle said, a motorist pulled over for speeding in front of the high school “gets linked” to the school and becomes part of the “data set” used by police for the statistics that were presented on July 3.
Carlisle also noted that some police calls for ACHS occurred in the middle of the night when the campus is supposed to be vacant. “They occur at one [o’clock] in the morning, or 4 a.m. when the students aren’t there,” he said.
Additionally, American Canyon Police Department is located only a short distance from the high school, at 911 Donaldson Way, and officers pay close attention to it during off-hours. “They spend a lot of time there with proactive enforcement ensuring the grounds are safe,” said Carlisle.
The acting police chief has been in touch with Ortiz while he’s in Virginia, and Carlisle said the police chief stands by his assertion that the school is “very safe.”
Carlisle agreed with Ortiz, saying on July 31: “American Canyon High school is very much in better shape than other schools.”
The acting chief said rather than looking at the total number of police calls, it was better to focus on the number of police cases, saying they “become a more accurate representation” of life at the high school.
Carlisle told the council there were 29 cases opened during the prior school year, 2017-2018, and not the 40-case total that Ortiz mentioned on July 3.
After the police calls and cases became an issue, Carlisle talked to Napa PD, which compiles stats on incidents at Vintage and Napa High, and with officials at the Napa Valley Unified School District.
He and Napa police then went back and ran the numbers again using similar search parameters for their databases. The searches focused on police cases opened from August 2017 to June 2018 during weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., when students are usually on campus.
This produced more of an “apples to apples’ comparison of stats for ACHS, Vintage and Napa High, he said on Tuesday.
The new numbers showed ACHS had fewer cases — 29 — than Vintage (31) or Napa High (37).