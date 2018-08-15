The field of candidates running for American Canyon City Council in November got a little more crowded by the end of the filing period last week.
As of Aug. 10, the last day to file nomination papers at City Hall, five candidates — two incumbents and three challengers — had submitted their paperwork to City Clerk Suellen Johnston.
What initially appeared to be a four-man race for only two council seats expanded to five candidates with the addition of resident Robert Vega.
Vega is a registered nurse who has lived in American Canyon for 15 years, according to his nomination documents. He did not respond to a request for comment by the American Canyon Eagle before deadline.
He joins Councilmembers Mark Joseph and David Oro, plus residents Pierre Washington and Jason Kishineff, in a race that will see only the two top vote getters prevail. All council seats are elected at-large.
For Oro, the election will mark his first campaign after being appointed to the City Council in February 2017 to fill the seat of Belia Ramos, who was elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors in November 2016.
Joseph has served two terms on the council. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2014.
The council’s other three members — Mayor Leon Garcia and Councilmembers Kenneth Leary and Mariam Aboudamous — will not be up for election until 2020.
Washington, 54, is a retired Richmond police detective currently working as the corporate security director for Roche-Genentech in Vacaville. He served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years, and another 11 years in the reserves. Married with seven children, Washington has lived in American Canyon for 12 years.
Kishineff, 48, is a homemaker who has lived in American Canyon for nine years. He ran as the Green Party candidate against Congressman Mike Thompson in the June primary, and came in last among four candidates.
The City Council race will not be the only competitive campaign in American Canyon this fall.
American Canyon High School teacher Elizabeth Goff is running for Napa Valley College District 3 trustee, a seat currently held by Mary Ann Mancuso of American Canyon, who filed for reelection.
Born and raised in Napa, Goff has lived in American Canyon for the past 13 years and taught English at local schools for 17 years.
Mancuso was appointed to the NVC Board of Trustees in 2013, and elected to her seat in 2014 without any challengers.
She sports a long list of endorsements from local officials, including Congressman Mike Thompson, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, County Supervisor Belia Ramos, Garcia, Oro, Joseph and others.
One American Canyon resident running for reelection this year did not draw a challenger.
Barry Christian, the Ward 5 representative for the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District, was the only person to file paperwork with the Napa County Elections Office.