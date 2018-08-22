Former American Canyon High School Principal Mark Brewer has been named principal at Novato High School, according to news reports.
The Marin Independent Journal reported that Brewer, formerly assistant superintendent at Pajaro Valley Unified School District in Watsonville, replaced Matt Baldwin, who left to accept a post as principal at Los Gatos Middle School.
Brewer will earn $151,074 annually.
“The opportunity to serve Novato High School in the capacity of principal brings me a true sense of renewed optimism,” Brewer said in a written statement. “The opportunity to work directly with students compelled me to seek this position. This is a community I want to invest in and establish a lasting legacy while serving as principal.”
At Pajaro Valley, Brewer was responsible for leading secondary education, technology, student services, migrant education, career and technical education programs, as well as science studies.
Prior to Pajaro Valley Unified, Brewer was the founding principal at American Canyon High School, and the principal at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument, Colorado.