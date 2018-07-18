There’s a new top dog in town. And when it comes to crime, he doesn’t play games. When it comes to everything else, though, Lobo – American Canyon Police Department’s new mascot – is a jokester.
You can see the wolf’s antics in a 4:54-minute video on YouTube complete with “Rocky” theme song and a small tribute to Lobo’s “mentor,” McGruff the Crime Dog.
American Canyon Police launched the Lobo campaign this past spring as a way to encourage community involvement in crime prevention by spreading the word about Neighborhood Watch. Chief Oscar Ortiz says that, so far, the “Join Our Pack“ campaign has been effective.
Since the introduction of Lobo, nearly 150 residents have signed up for the Neighborhood Watch program, more than doubling participation, Ortiz said last week.
The program started to become more formalized with regular meetings under Chief Tracey Stuart who retired last year, Ortiz said. Following her lead, Ortiz has continued trying to do more outreach in the community, getting people to sign up for the program.
Public involvement has made a big impact on solving crimes in the city, says Officer Mike Williams, a school resource officer who teaches D.A.R.E. and helped “train” Officer Lobo.
“We’ve been able to solve a lot more crime when the community is involved because people see things that we don’t,” Williams said. Residents have cameras that police don’t know about and, he said, are often the best source of information.
“With 15,000 eyes helping us, we get better results,” he said.
The goal of the Lobo campaign is to keep increasing that involvement. But, according to police, the mascot is doing more than that – he’s helping create community.
“It kind of lends to American Canyon being its own standalone city,” Williams said. It’s helping give it an identity of its own, something, he said, that hasn’t always been there.
The department chose to use a wolf as its mascot because American Canyon residents can already relate to it – after all, it is the high school’s mascot.
Williams describes Lobo, whose name means “wolf” in Spanish, as “a little bit of a joker.” He has a good sense of humor, is friendly, loves kids, is a passionate guy and “has an affinity for chickens.”
In Lobo’s debut video, police allude to a possible crime committed by their new recruit involving the chickens on Rio Del Mar in American Canyon. A few disappeared and Lobo matches the suspect description, but, after denying any involvement and promising to leave the chickens alone, Ortiz agrees to hire him. Later in the video, we see Lobo pigging out on a bucket of KFC and heading to Wingstop with McGruff.
The running joke seems to be as winning Lobo’s fluffy features.
“The kids like it and the parents like it,” Williams said.
How much they like Lobo was clear during the Fourth of July parade.
“It was a hit,” Ortiz said. “Kids knew who he was. They were running to him almost like he was a celebrity.”
People were calling Lobo out by name and taking photos, he said. It seemed like the entire city had seen the Lobo video, which is still pinned to the department’s Facebook page.
“If the Fourth of July parade is any indication, I think he has staying power,” Ortiz said. “I think he’s more well-known than I am …. It was a pleasant surprise.”