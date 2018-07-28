Breaking
Napa and American Canyon combine forces for Relay For Life to raise funds for cancer research
An event dedicated to raising money for cancer research may seem like a depressing affair – especially an event that lasts 24 hours – but Relay For Life isn’t that kind of event.
“Relay For Life is something you have to experience to truly understand what it’s all about,” said Jaymie Kilgore, Relay For Life of Napa Valley event co-lead. “This is a celebration. We are celebrating and supporting our cancer survivors and their caregivers, and we are honoring those who have lost their battle with cancer. It’s a special day. It’s a day for community awareness. It’s a day for hope.”
The sun came out just as the 22nd annual Relay For Life of Napa Valley was about to get started on Saturday. It was a welcome sight at the Napa Valley College track in Napa as friends and family greeted each other with hugs and smiles while clutching coffee cups and power bars.
Some teams stay for the full 24 hours and camp out through the night, while other teams spend the day at the fundraiser, enjoying the activities and camaraderie shared by those who have been touched by cancer in some way, before heading home for the evening. Don’t call them quitters though. They’ll be back Sunday morning for the closing festivities.
Kilgore said Relay For Life is one of Napa’s hidden gems. The Relay festivities are free to the public. The community is welcome to enjoy live music, play games, and enjoy the events that are held throughout the day. Those who register to participate in the fundraiser are given a T-shirt once they raise $100 toward the event’s benefactor, the American Cancer Society.
“I know Relay seems to be like this little secret in that not everyone knows about us, but once you’re here, it’s difficult to turn away,” Kilgore said.
Kilgore attended her first Relay For Life in 1998 as a volunteer with the Lions Club. Once she was there, she saw the people walking the track and the festive campsites, and when she learned about the mission of Relay, she was hooked.
When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, Kilgore said the diagnosis wasn’t as scary as she might have suspected. By participating in Relay For Life, she knew about the services offered by the American Cancer Society and she knew how to find the resources to educate herself in preparation for her treatment. Today, she is cancer free.
Vincent Lin, the other co-lead for Napa Valley’s 2018 Relay, has been a Relay For Life volunteer for 10 years, and it all started because he wanted to know what all the noise was about – literally.
“I was a junior in high school, and I woke up to the sound of music, and I had no idea what was going on, so I got up to investigate,” Lin said. “I found the source of the noise – it was Relay For Life. I must have spent 12 hours there. I really connected with the mission of Relay, so I came back the following year as a team captain. I had a team in college. And now I’m back serving on the planning committee.”
Lin was the event coordinator of the American Canyon Relay For Life, but this year, the event merged with the Napa Relay For Life event in a mandate from the American Cancer Society. Rather than invest money into setting up multiple events in one county, the American Cancer Society asked city events to merge into regional events. That way logistical costs would be invested into fewer events and more funds raised could go where they were needed most – cancer research.
“I understand the American Cancer Society’s reasoning, but it’s been challenging,” Lin said. “The American Canyon group is proud of the event they’ve developed over the years, so it’s hard to give that up. But the important thing is that we are here raising money for cancer research, so that’s what we are focusing on.”
Lin said some of the American Canyon teams opted out of this year’s event. He said those groups may try to host a fundraiser of a different kind in American Canyon, but those plans are still in early development.
Kilgore said she understands that the American Canyon teams may have been resistant to the merge because each city takes a lot of pride in making their event special, but the 2018 Relay For Life organizers tried to incorporate traditions from the Napa and American Canyon Relays to make everyone feel at home.
Teams, regardless of which city they call home, set up campsites around the track and settled in for the long haul, hosting on-site fundraisers and raffles. Relay For Life participants form teams and try to keep at least one team member on the track for the full 24 hours of the fundraiser. In doing so, participants acknowledge that cancer knows no bounds. Cancer affects men and women. It doesn’t discriminate against age, race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. So if cancer isn’t going to rest, the fight to find a cure won’t rest either, and Relayers show their commitment to helping find a cure by walking the track into the night and the following morning.
Andrea Martin, a team member of Relay RaRas, managed her team’s campsite where they’d set up a lap-tracking fundraiser. The team was selling lanyards for $5. Each time a Relayer passed the RaRas’ campsite, they were invited to collect a bead to mark their laps. The team offered colors representing 30 cancers, including pink for breast cancer, gold for childhood cancer and white for lung cancer.
“We started this fundraiser about five years ago,” Martin said. “We saw it at another event and thought it would be fun to do here. People like to track how many times they’ve gone around the track. Every four laps is a mile. We’ve had people who have done more than 30 miles at an event.
“What we like is that people come up to our table, so we get a chance to talk to them and hear their stories. Cancer seems to touch everyone in some way or another, and Relay is a way to make you realize that you are not alone in the fight. There is a whole community here trying to help find a cure to cancer and ultimately create a world without cancer.”
As of Saturday afternoon, 247 registered Relay For Life participants had raised $78,698.44. The event goal is $135,000.