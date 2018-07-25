Soroptimist International has come to American Canyon after local residents started a chapter to improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment.
More than 60 community members got together in June at a local residence to celebrate the formation of Soroptimist International of American Canyon, according to newly elected board president Kristen Einberger.
Those in attendance included Mayor Leon Garcia, City Manager Jason Holley and members of the City Council.
Einberger said she reached out to her friends in January about forming a Soroptimist chapter to complement the work of other civic minded organizations in American Canyon, such as the Kiwanis and Lions clubs.
“Those are both great,” said Einberger. “However, we wanted to create something that was specifically aimed at women and girls as we all were increasingly aware of how many issues in this community and beyond that are huge for this population.”
The group was enthusiastic, passionate and determined, she said, and contacted the Founders Region of the Soroptimist about launching an American Canyon chapter.
“They were thrilled that we wanted to start a group here,” Einberger said. “With that, we went about doing everything necessary to create Soroptimist International of American Canyon 2018 and were chartered on May 14.”
The American Canyon chapter is one of more than 1,300 chapters worldwide.
A governing board, led by Einberger, was established with members Anne Garner, Denise Mortimer, Anne Payne, Pam Chappell and Kasama Lee.
Nearly two dozen residents joined the chapter initially. The cost for joining in 2018-2019 is $162.
“Much of that goes to both the international organization and the Founders Region to carry out the mission of Soroptimist throughout the region and the world,” Einberger said.
The chapter holds meetings on the second Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge Clubhouse, 800 Reliant Way. Einberger said non-members are welcome to attend. “Anyone can come and check us out for free.”
Members also get together for issue-specific meetings. Currently the chapter is focusing on preventing bullying and working to decrease isolation and poverty among senior women in American Canyon.
“Recent reports show that teen sex and drug use are declining but bullying and teen suicide are increasing,” said Einberger. “With that knowledge, working to decrease bullying in our community is one of the first two issues with which we are going to deal.”
The chapter intends to work with local schools, from the elementary to secondary levels, on this issue. They may also hold a community forum and work with parents to give them helpful tools in talking to their daughters, she said.
Reducing senior isolation and poverty will entail working with the American Canyon Senior Center, as well as creating a list of available community resources that can aid older women.
Going forward, the Soroptimists plan to expand their efforts into other critical problems like sexual harassment, human trafficking, financial awareness and training for teenage girls, mentoring in life skills and expanded career options for females, according to Einberger.
“We will also distribute scholarships beginning this fall for both high schoolers and young mothers who have had a difficult time but are determined to further their education,” she said.
Those interested in learning more about the chapter and the larger Soroptimist organization should visit facebook.com/acsoroptimist or www.soroptimist.org.