Before approving a new agreement to keep police officers stationed at local school campuses, the American Canyon City Council raised questions about why police reports were much higher at American Canyon High School than high schools in Napa.
The council on July 3 approved a three-year deal that calls for the city and the Napa Valley Unified School District to split the cost of posting school resource officers (SROs) at American Canyon Middle School and American Canyon High School.
While presenting the agreement to the council, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz offered some data collected by SROs at the two schools.
The numbers showed ACHS had 181 police calls and 40 cases were opened from August 2017 to June 2018. Those numbers were considerably higher than those recorded for Vintage (54 calls, 19 cases) or Napa High (30 calls, 7 cases) by SROS from the Napa Police Department.
Councilmember Kenneth Leary pointed out that ACHS’ total for police calls was six times higher than Napa High’s total and three times higher than Vintage’s.
The contrast between the schools prompted other council members to ask Ortiz to explain why there was such a difference.
“Whenever you have a number that sticks out like that,” said Councilmember Mark Joseph, “my first reaction is to say, ‘Why is that number so different?’’’
Ortiz said he had no definitive explanation, but reassured the council that the ACHS campus was safe for students and staff.
“The number is concerning,” said Ortiz, “and I certainly want to find out why it’s higher than our partners in Napa.”
The police chief added, “We feel it’s a very safe campus” and “I don’t see any dangers or any concerns there” at ACHS.
School district officials, responding to queries about the ACHS statistics, did not provide an explanation for the higher numbers.
“NVUSD has not had the opportunity to confirm those statistics,” said Damon Wright on Tuesday. Wright served as ACHS’ principal before becoming the district’s executive director of secondary education.
“However,” he added, “NVUSD takes school safety very seriously. We work with all of our principals including ACHS to ensure it is a safe and inclusive campus for all students.”
Ortiz said the differential in school data could be related to the software that his department is using, or how his officers recorded the addresses and locations for cases. Also, the figures for Vintage and Napa High were recorded by Napa police, raising the possibility of differences in how American Canyon collects such information.
On Monday, Ortiz said the number of calls were “raw data” that can include 911 hang up calls from people “in the school vicinity” who misdialed or were in passing cars.
Regarding the number of cases, “It is important to know that we do take police reports for many non-crime reasons,” he said, such as lost cell phones or potential cyber-bullying.
Ortiz repeated that “the environment at ACHS is overwhelmingly positive and it’s likely that, with different approaches between us and NPD [Napa Police Department], we are not exactly comparing apples to apples.”
“We are very proud of the ACHS campus community, and how good the kids take care of property and each other,” he added.
ACHS has had a school resource officer since it opened eight years ago.
The decision to have a police presence there from the very beginning was prompted by a recommendation from the SRO at Vintage, where American Canyon students attended high school before ACHS was built, Ortiz said during the July 3 meeting.
He added the SRO at Vintage back then had pointed out that a lot the cases he opened involved American Canyon kids.
The police chief also said he’s visited ACHS and seen the SRO — Officer Adam LeCount — at work with students.
“It’s a great little community there,” Ortiz said. “They really get along great with the officer. It seems like a real healthy relationship.”
City Manager Jason Holley said the good relationship between ACHS students and LeCount could help explain why the school has higher reported cases and calls than counterparts in Napa.
“This doesn’t necessarily mean there is an extraordinary amount of negative interactions,” said Holley. “It could very well mean our officer has good relations and the students feel very comfortable with approaching him with information.”
Holley said they could try “drilling down into that number” and get more information to the council.
Council members asked Ortiz to provide a breakdown of calls and cases the next time he presents police stats for the high school.
Ortiz said police calls at local schools can involve a variety of problems: theft, battery (fights), drug possession (usually marijuana), weapons possession, cyber-bullying, sexual assault, mental health and threats.
Three years ago, the city and NVUSD agreed to post a full-time SRO at the middle school following reports of increased fighting on campus as well as a sexting controversy. ACMS originally had its own SRO, but the officer was relocated to the high school after it opened.
In contrast to ACHS, the middle school’s police stats were lower than those recorded for middle schools in Napa.
ACMS logged 78 calls and 16 cases from August 2017 to June 2018 — far less than Harvest Middle School with 142 calls and 43 cases, and slightly less than Redwood Middle School with 88 calls and 24 cases.
Silverado Middle School recorded 66 calls and 25 cases.
The new contract for SROs has the city and NVUSD evenly splitting the cost of two officers over the next three years. The annual cost over that time averages out to about $233,000 per year for each SRO’s salary and benefits.
Under the previous contract, NVUSD increasingly paid for the cost of the SRO at the middle school over three years, while the city paid for the full cost of the high school’s officer.
The SRO for the middle school is Officer Mike Williams, who will return in that capacity when school begins in August. LeCount will also return as the SRO for the high school, according to Ortiz.