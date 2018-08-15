The new school year for the more than 17,000 students in the Napa Valley Unified School District began Wednesday, bringing with it new leadership and a host of other developments affecting school lunches, bus services, parent communication, school campuses, and the Napa High School mascot.
For the first time in eight years, NVUSD, which serves Napa, American Canyon and Yountville, started school with a new superintendent, Rosanna Mucetti, who replaced the retired Patrick Sweeney.
Mucetti admitted at the school board's Aug. 9 meeting to having the back-to-school “jitters” for the first time in years, “being new to the organization” and “just really excited to be with Napa” Valley Unified.
The new superintendent took over on July 1, and is using an “Entry Plan” she produced for the school board while she was a candidate for her job to guide her during the first 90-180 days as superintendent.
Mucetti is not the only leadership change starting this school year. Four schools plus adult education will have new principals: Shearer Elementary (Bryan Gardner), Vichy Elementary (Julie Jones), River School (Peter Hartnack), Vintage (Sarah O’Connor) and Napa Valley Adult Education (Rick Jordan).
The first day of school at Napa High included a special election to choose a new mascot. Students and staff cast votes on Aug. 15 using a ballot with eight mascot options, with the top two vote getters competing in a runoff election the next day. The winner will be announced on Friday.
During the first week of school, NVUSD students who take the bus will be given an information packet explaining the district’s new registration system. Students will now be required to sign up and use identification cards when riding the bus so the district knows where children are getting on and off.
Previously, there was no record of a child’s bus travels, according to Elizabeth Emmett, district spokesperson. But now “we’ll know where they’re getting on, [and] we’ll know where they’re supposed to get off,” she said.
Regarding school lunches, the district has switched companies that handle student accounts used to purchase meals. Titan replaces EZSchoolPay for food service account management.
Emmett said they switched because with EZSchoolPay, money added to a student’s account often wasn’t made available for two or three days. But with Titan, funds are supposed to be accessible on the same day that they are added to an account.
Any remaining balances or credits in EZSchoolPay accounts will be transferred over to Titan accounts once parents establish a Titan account. Parents are encouraged to visit www.nvusd.org/foodservice.
NVUSD is currently constructing a new central kitchen near Memorial Stadium to produce meals for distribution throughout the district. It will replace an outdated facility that’s been in use on the Harvest Middle School campus.
Also, the district will now use the app ParentSquare to communicate with moms and dads via phone calls, emails and text messages. It replaces Blackboard Connect.
Emmett said ParentSquare has more functionality, and is compatible with the new website templates that schools will use through School Loop.
School construction
Students at the former Salvador and El Centro elementary schools will begin school at the new Willow Elementary, located on the old El Centro campus. Willow has been undergoing construction for the past year, and will continue to have work done during the new school year.
“Willow is on track although right down to the wire,” said Principal Pam Perkins on Thursday. “We do have ongoing construction this year as planned in our timeline.”
A new library media center and multi-use room are still being built, but should be completed by November, according to Perkins. A new soccer field in the rear part of campus should be ready by spring.
“The exciting thing is that construction is limited to the west side of campus,” said Perkins, “and we are able to fence off this area to eliminate the co-mingling of construction and little children. This will make it safer for kids and more efficient for construction.”
Over at the old Salvador campus, construction is already underway to turn it into the new home for River School, which has been sharing a campus with Harvest Middle School and needs more room.
Meanwhile, Snow Elementary School on Foster Road has been undergoing extensive demolition and construction as part of rebuilding the campus away from the earthquake fault that runs under the front part of the school.
Snow students this year will attend classes in relocatable buildings while new permanent structures are built. The new campus will be completed by August 2019.
District officials have advised parents to allow extra time for dropping off students during the first few days of school at Snow. They have also asked Napa Police Department to post officers at Snow and Willow to assist with traffic control during the opening of school.
In American Canyon, the new Napa Junction Elementary School and the city’s second middle school are in the design phase of development, according to Emmett. NVUSD is planning to have both schools built and ready for students by 2020.