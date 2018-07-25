It was too hard to choose between American Canyon sophomore Katherine Montuya and Napa High senior Peyton Mott.
After all, the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Softball Co-Players of the Year are so similar.
Both led the Napa Valley in home runs by far, have enjoyed taking breaks from year-round softball by playing volleyball for their schools, and have practice partners they can’t credit enough for their successes.
Mott, in her fourth varsity season as a starter, led Napa with eight home runs, a .515 batting average, 45 RBIs, 51 hits, 11 doubles, and a .909 slugging average, and was second with 37 runs scored.
She also had two triples and struck out only seven times in 116 plate appearances – for a team that handed eventual two-time Division III section champion Benicia one of its three losses. Her own defending section champs went 2-2 in this year’s Division II playoffs as the No. 8 seed and bowed out with a loss to eventual winner St. Mary’s, the sixth seed.
Mott will continue her career with Dominican University’s NCAA Division III program.
Mott credited junior pitcher Jenna Baker, her best friend and this year’s All-County Defensive Player of the Year, with helping her add 175 points to last year’s batting clip and up her home run total by seven.
It would have been interesting to see how Baker would have done against Montuya. Their teams were supposed to meet in the preseason, but the game was rained out.
Montuya led the Solano County Athletic Conference with 10 home runs, including a grand slam, and six triples. The catcher also led the Wolves by far with a .513 batting average, 48 runs, 40 hits and 22 stolen bases, getting caught only once. The second-year varsity starter was a close second on the team with both 29 RBIs and eight doubles. She struck out only five times in 92 plate appearances, helping the Wolves place third in the SCAC and make the playoffs for the second year in row.
“Katherine was our lead-off hitter all year. She was our No. 1 catcher and played shortstop and pitcher when called upon,” head coach Roger Harris said. “She was one of our leaders on the field.”
Montuya had five homers as a freshman, getting beaten out by then-senior sister Adriana’s seven blasts after a season-long duel.
If sisters three years apart can have a sibling rivalry, it’s the Montuyas.
“Oh, definitely. We always compete with each other, on and off the field,” Katherine said of her and Adriana, who mostly pitched while playing for Solano Community College this spring.
With Adriana commuting from home, it was just like last year but with them playing for different teams.
“She always woke up early with me to go hitting in the morning,” Katherine said. “The school is a two-minute drive away, so we went to the JV field in the morning and set up my net and practiced on the concrete. She kinda struggled with her hitting this year, but she was really focused on her pitching. That was her mindset.
“It was my coaches who helped me with my base running mostly, but my sister did help me out with leading off and all that. She would pitch with someone else catching her and I would be on the bases.”
Adriana was just being as supportive as anyone else in their family, including parents Jose and Shawna and brother Bailey.
“I had no idea I was going to do what I did this year,” Montuya said. ”But I’ve always had my dad, my mom, everyone in my family, pushing me to always do more than I thought I could, and, of course, that always helps with my confidence. The support is really big with my family, and I’m very thankful for that.”
American Canyon graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, which beat Vanden for the first time. But only four of them were among the team’s top eight in batting average, much like the four seniors on this year’s squad. Montuya is part of the Wolves’ ongoing youth movement, but she likes to bond with everyone on the team.
“The whole team is part of everything,” she said. “With every single team it’s tough in the beginning. But after you build all the trust with your team, I think it’s the most amazing feeling when you actually know when you get on base that you’re going to score with whoever’s coming up right after you.”
Especially when Montuya can steal herself into scoring position.
“It helps to have a little bit of speed,” she admitted. “I think I do better under pressure. I feel like all of the momentum coming towards our team and with all the cheering and everything, it just kinda pushes me and everyone else to want the win more.”
Montuya said her volleyball and softball teams have completely different personalities. She’s the one to play both with the exception of basketball standout Robyn-Elizabeth Yan, a volleyball returner who made her softball debut this year as a junior.
“I think volleyball is great. It really gets you into shape, and it’s very fast. I think it helps you move faster, not just physically but mentally, too. You have to pick up things very quickly,” Montuya said. “It’s a fun sport to play, and the girls who play with me are just amazing. They are really athletic and have just great attitudes all the time.
“You always have to have a little bit of mean in you to play softball. But it’s the same in volleyball – you want to look intimidating all the time.”
Montuya was interviewed by phone from Southern California on July 17, just after arriving for three weeks of travel softball tournaments and practices with her 16-and-under team, Easton Preps. She found out about the Camarillo-based program from Benicia junior Amanda Ajari, who hit .540 with eight homers for the Panthers this season.
“A lot of college coaches come to watch,” Montuya said. “We are all always competing against each other, pushing each other toward being better, and I think that’s the coolest part about this team. It’s 16-and-under, but we have played in 18-and-under tournaments, too.”
After eight years of playing softball, most of them year-round, Montuya said she’s anything but burned out on it.
“I don’t think I’ve ever hated this sport,” she said. “Even during volleyball season, I go out to practice softball with some friends or my sister. Travel ball is fun because there’s multiple girls that know the game of softball really well. Being one of those girls and having less-experienced girls come up and ask any questions they want to shows they want to improve and their drive is growing. I ask a lot of questions, too.”
Harris is thinking of retiring from coaching in the next two years, but Montuya doesn’t want him to go anywhere.
“I’ve known him since before I went into high school, from my sister playing for him and all,” she said of one of this year’s All-County Co-Coaches of the Year. “He’s an amazing coach and I don’t think I can thank him enough for allowing my sister and me to play together and giving me an opportunity at such a young age coming into high school.”
Other Wolves,
coach honored
American Canyon’s Lisa Bolton was named All-County Pitcher of the Year after her junior season.
The Wolves’ third-year varsity ace compiled just a 10-7 record despite racking up five shutouts and three no-hitters, including one perfect game. She amassed 176 strikeouts and issued only 11 walks and hit six batters in 105 1/3 innings of work. She finished second in the Solano County Athletic Conference in strikeouts behind Vanden senior Dari Orme, who rang up 206. “Lisa was our mainstay in the circle. Lisa was one of our leaders on the field,” head coach Roger Harris said.
American Canyon’s Maddy Chambers was named All-County Newcomer of the Year after her freshman season.
She not only played in 24 varsity games in her first high school season, starting at third base, but led the Wolves with 35 RBIs. She was second for them with 24 hits, eight doubles and five triples, third with 21 runs scored, and fifth with a .338 batting clip, and even hit a grand slam. “Maddy’s natural position is left or center field,” head coach Roger Harris said, “but she played third base to help the team, saying ‘Whatever I can do to help us out.’”
Greta Fast was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year after her sophomore season. The center fielder and backup catcher played in all 25 games, had an .848 fielding percentage, 46 total chances, 22 putouts and 17 assists, and caught both runners trying to steal on her.
Harris was named All-County Co-Coach of the Year, with Calistoga’s T’Anne Butcher. With a young team that had just four seniors, he earned this award for the second time in five seasons after guiding the Wolves to the playoffs with a third-place, 9-6 Solano County Athletic Conference mark and 16-9 overall record.