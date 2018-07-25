American Canyon High School’s Jordan Fisher is the Newcomer of the Year and Elijah DeGuzman is the Offensive Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Baseball Team.
Just a freshman this spring, Fisher was a unanimous All-Solano County Athletic Conference First Team selection after finishing second in the SCAC in RBIs from the lead-off spot. He led the Wolves with a .382 batting clip, 26 hits, 23 runs and 20 walks and was second with 25 RBIs and one home run.
“We weren’t sure that putting a freshman in the lead-off spot was fair to him. However, we knew that with the abilities that he had shown in practice, we would be a better team. Once he figured it out, he was a consistent table setter, run scorer, and run producer all year,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He also was a tremendous upgrade to our outfield. He has a very mature approach to the game for a ninth-grader.”
DeGuzman was an infielder and clean-up hitter this junior season and received All-Solano County Athletic Conference Honorable Mention after leading the Wolves with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs and hitting .324.
“Eli had a tremendous offensive season,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He got into a groove for a few weeks in the middle of the season, where he hit every single ball hard and his at-bats were fun to watch. He showed a great deal of improvement in his approach at the plate and we expect that it will only get better next year.”
The Register also selects five finalists for each Superlative, and American Canyon had three – sophomore Jimmy Larson for Defensive Player of the Year, and juniors Andy Pitt and Nathan Banks for Pitcher of the Year.
Larson, an outfielder, made just two errors in 42 chances for a .952 fielding percentage. He was a unanimous All-Solano County Athletic Conference First Team selection.
“Coming in to this season, we needed our outfield performance to improve. We knew our outfield would be young, captained by Jimmy in centerfield, and he completely exceeded our expectations,” Brown said. “He is everything a coach wants a student-athlete to be and is an outstanding competitor. Any ball in the air in his general direction was an automatic out, and he made some plays on balls that off the bat, didn’t look like they could be caught.”
Pitt, a right-hander in his first varsity season, made the All-Solano County Athletic Conference First Team after going 5-0 with a 1.81 ERA in 34 innings. He pitched three complete games in conference play.
“Andy was our most consistent pitcher this year,” Brown said. “Every time he stepped on the mound, he gave us a chance to win. The complete games that he threw really helped out our pitching staff in the weeks where we had three, or sometimes four, games.”
Banks was 3-1 and he struck out a team-high 28 in 33 2/3 innings, with one complete game.