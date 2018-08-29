American Canyon had its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League competition Tuesday, a girls golf match that saw host Napa High defeat the Wolves 304-332 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Wolves sophomore Katie Robinson was the medalist with a 46. Rounding out American Canyon’s scores were Kaitlin Dang’s 63, Keinah Baron’s 69, Paola Alfaro’s 75 and Megan Galiotti’s 79.
Mara Zuidema led Napa with a 51, while Devan Wickersham shot a 53, Jazmyn Bell a 66, and Emily Erickson and Loulou Herve 67s.
“There were first-league match jitters for both teams, I think, on top of some challenging conditions at Kennedy Park that made for some high scores, but it was a good experience to start VVAL play,” Napa coach Cory Roche said.
American Canyon hosts Sonoma Valley in its first VVAL home match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Chardonnay Golf Club.
Prep Volleyball
The Wolves had a chance to look into the future when they hosted Wood on Tuesday night.
With nine seniors, the visiting Wildcats prevailed 25-19, 25-9, 22-25, 25-16 over the Wolves (1-2), who have only two seniors and eight juniors this season.
“We put up a good fight, but ultimately it wasn’t enough,” American Canyon head coach Katy Maligie said.
Caytlin Capulong led the Wolves with six kills and 30 digs. Raizel Dimalanta, Aldine Lusung and Kenzie Dado each contributed five kills. Maria Magaoay set up the offense with 15 assists, and GeAnn Santos kept the defense alive with 28 digs.
Wood (2-2) was similar to this year’s Wolves in age last year when, with three seniors and eight juniors, the Wildcats entered the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs seeded 14th and upset No. 3 Inderkum in the first round.
American Canyon were coming off Friday’s 25-6, 25-12, 25-14 at Fairfield High. Capulong had six aces and seven digs, Lusung had four kills, Lena Vo added three kills, and Kylie Garcia added nine digs.
The Wolves next host Bethel at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Water Polo
Visiting St. Patrick-St. Vincent swept the Wolves on Tuesday, its boys winning 20-10 and its girls 12-6.
Nathan Banks sparked American Canyon’s boys offensively, and Chiara Coronado and Angel Sapida fueled the girls’ attack.
The Wolves' teams visit Encinal on Friday.
Minor League Baseball
Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High, is batting .132 with a double, home run, three RBIs and 12 walks for the Gulf Coast League Orioles. The Orioles are a rookie-level team based in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore in June. He played two years for Solano Community College in the Bay Valley Conference.
College Football
Jomon Dotson, a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High, is listed second on the depth chart for the University of Nevada at cornerback going into Friday’s season opener against Portland State.
Dotson is a graduate transfer from Washington and was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.