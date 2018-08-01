Seven Napa Valley Swim Team members who recently competed in the Senior 2 Trials and Finals Meet in Pleasant Hill included current and former members of the American Canyon High School program.
Kelsea Wright took seventh in the 200 free in 2:15.78, 21st in the 200 back in 2:36.79, and 21st in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.41. A 2018 New Tech High graduate who swam four seasons for ACHS, she will continue her swim career at Dixie State in St. George, Utah.
Her brother, Gabe Wright, will be in a senior on the ACHS team in the spring.
Pro, College Baseball
Jared Denning, a 2015 graduate of American Canyon High School, homered for the Gulf Coast League Orioles in a game on July 27 against the GCL Rays at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.
Denning, who was selected in the 29th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft by Baltimore in June, went 1-for-3 with a second-inning home run as the designated hitter. The GCL Orioles won, 8-2.
The Gulf Coast League Orioles are a rookie-level team and is based in Sarasota.
Denning transferred from the University of Utah after one year and played two years for Solano Community College, a member of the Bay Valley Conference.
He batted .360 with three home runs, 18 doubles and 39 RBIs as a freshman.
As a sophomore, he batted .323 with six home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 32 RBIs, and was named to the 2018 All-BVC First Team.
Nathan Gutierrez, a 2016 American Canyon High alum, was selected to the All-BVC Second Team as a designated hitter/utility player. Gutierrez signed a national letter of intent to play for the NCAA Division II program at Cal State Stanislaus in May.
Youth Golf
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour participants prepared for the Aug. 1 championship tournament at Silverado Resort and Spa after competing in the final regular-season event July 26 at Blue Rock Springs Golf Club’s par-36 West Course in Vallejo.
Leading the Boys Intermediate 14-17 age division were Napa’s Nick Young with a 45, American Canyon’s Aaron Mitchell with a 51, and Napa’s Drew Holloran with a 55.
Napa’s Brooke Gongora led the Girls Novice 8-10 age group with a 65, Vallejo’s Julia Cruz led the Girls Novice 12-14 age division with a 52, and Vallejo’s Lucia Cruz led the Girls Intermediate 15-17 age group with a 59.
Starting Sept. 5, Kids 4 Golf will hold a four-week Youth Golf Academy at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville. It will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost will be $79 for the four-week session. Registration is open at kids4golf.org and pa4ys.org. The academy will be directed by Cypress Lakes head instructor and PGA Associate Dennis Urabe. For more information, email kids4golf@pa4ys.org or call 681-5866.