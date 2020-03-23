Editor's note

We know that the coronavirus crisis is moving incredibly quickly. It's hard sometimes to keep up with all the developments and with all of the advice from medical professionals, even in our relatively small community. Therefore the Register is using additional pages today to bring you some of the best of our coverage of the last month, just in case you may have missed it.
