Editor's note

Due to a production error, the wrong Puzzle & Advice page content was printed in the Monday, July 26 edition of the Napa Valley Register. The correct content is presented here, and the daily July 27 content is printed on page C6.
A head-on, three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Petaluma killed one person and injured three others, including a Napa man.
A collision Tuesday afternoon on West Imola Avenue resulted in the arrest of a driver on a felony drunken-driving allegation, according to police.
Gonzales has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, and has been with the Napa PD since 2015.
A Napa County resident's death after contracting the coronavirus is the 84th such fatality locally during the pandemic, the county reported Thursday.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Three people were arrested after a pursuit that followed reported retail thefts in the Bay Area, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
NapaStat | $495,000: That's the price of the least expensive home sold in Napa in June. The "uninhabitable" house is located at 2331 Arthur St., near Imola Avenue.
This south Napa home, in "uninhabitable condition," just sold for $495,000. That's $96,000 over the original asking price of $399,000. It was the least expensive home sold in Napa in June.
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a definition of a timeshare.