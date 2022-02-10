Editor's note

Do to a production error, the comics were omitted from the Feb. 10 edition. The missing comics are reproduced here.
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
Napa’s historic Borreo building is for sale, or lease. Asking price? More than $5 million.
The group Save the Family Farms secured a key recommendation for its idea of having "micro-wineries" in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday after he brandished a gun at a person and vandalized the victim’s vehicle, the department said.
A 31-year-old man’s arrest Sunday night after an arson incident was his third in as many days, Napa Police reported.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
For now, the lone Bay Area holdout is Santa Clara County, where county health officials argue that lifting local indoor mask requirements would present an unnecessary risk to residents who are vulnerable to the virus.
The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother, who has since separated from her husband, Napa Police reported.
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man Wednesday night, according to Napa Police.
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
