Whether you are a seasoned wine drinker with years of experience, or fairly new into the world of indulging, we all have something in common -- we are secret Merlot lovers.
Merlot is a varietal highly versatile with such superpowers that allow it to adapt to soil, climate, altitude and winemaking influences changing its appearance, demeanor and taste.
Merlot is grown virtually throughout the world, from Bordeaux France to South America, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Canada and even as far as China and Japan.
Each region and style brings a different aspect to the party. Sometimes blended with its friends Cabernet Sauvignon, Franc, Malbec and other characters Merlot adapts and enhances the final blend.
My "aha!" moment with this pretty lady came while blending a Cabernet Sauvignon for Chef Morimoto’s label. I had the pleasure of working with Tony Coltrin and Sabrina Massola under Michael and Rob Mondavi Jr.
As Tony walked me through what must have been a dozen Cabernets, Cab Francs, Merlot and Malbec from different vineyard sites, I remember he said to try Merlot a little at a time. I started with 1 percent, 2 percent, 3 percent and all the way to 5 percent. The change was dramatic and memorable. At 5 percent, Merlot’s soft and pretty qualities took away some of the Atlas Peak Cabernet masculine qualities.
After hours of back and forth, Goldilocks was found!. The final blend consisted of 97 percent or so Atlas Peak ‘Oso Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon, 1 percent Rutherford Cabernet Franc and 2 percent Atlas Peak Merlot, if my memory serves me well. The one I remember for sure is the 2 percent Merlot, which joined the blend in a majestic partnership between man and women, simply Merlot added finesse, a smart voice and a purple floral arrangement by the front door, which you couldn’t help to notice.
On Nov. 1, we gathered at the CIA Copia in Napa to celebrate Merlot. The name of the event was "Masters of Merlot," an appropriate name considering the panel members, which included Chris Carpenter, a man of peaks and mountains, balance and a love for Italian Merlot expressions like Masseto. He shared with us the powerful and serious Mt. Brave from Mt. Veeder and a couple of stern and compelling La Jota examples from Howell Mountain.
Also on the panel was Cleo Pahlmeyer, a driving force in the wine world carrying her dad’s legacy. She brought the 2015 Pahlmeyer Atlas Peak, a showy and textured wine with fresh roses, turned soil and endurance.
From Duckhorn Wine Co. and undeniably a brand synonymous with Merlot for many, PJ Alviso, a deep- rooted Vineyard Manager for about 10 years. PJ brought a side-by-side tasting of 2015 expressions, the famous Three Palm Merlot against the Napa Valley Merlot. Both remarkable but different, the Napa Valley was full of bramble and red fruits where the Three Palms Vineyard showed black fruits, plum and cocoa, muscular and elegant.
The last member of the panel directed by Anthony Digulio was respected longtime winemaker Ted Edwards, who has been part of the Freemark Abbey Winery for decades and got to be part of the Merlot revolution since Day 1.
Ted also brought a side-by-side showing of two 2015 Merlots, the Napa Valley and the ‘Boschè Vineyard from Rutherford. The Napa Valley, which consists of mainly Merlot and a blend of Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc, was jammy with a dose of blackberries, violets and an enjoyable sanguine quality. The Bosche, which is 100 percent Merlot, was quite different with wild strawberries, plum, cherry and a pleasant herbal note.
Following the panel tasting and discussion, we got to enjoy a walk around tasting with multiple producers showcasing their best Merlot efforts. Some of the standouts were Ca’Momi Napa Valley with soft tannins, rounded and pretty and Goldschmidt Merlot with bold, ferrous and red fruited qualities.
Anthony Digulio said that in the 1990s, there were around 800,000 acres of Merlot planted in the world. Fast-forward to 2018, and the records show over 17 million acres. Certainly food for thought when considering key players in the world of wine.