El Cerrito at Vintage football box score
agate

  • Updated

El Cerrito 26, Vintage 6

Friday night at Memorial Stadium

El Cerrito;13;0;13;0;—;26

Vintage;6;0;0;0;—;6

First Quarter

EC—Freeman 66 punt return (kick blocked), 8:12

V—Davis 5 run (run failed), 4:34

EC—Hines 2 run (Arce kick), 1:18

Third Quarter

EC—Hines 8 run (Arce kick), 10:20

EC—Freeman 41 interception return (kick failed), 4:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—El Cerrito: Hines 9-50-2, McAdoo 4-32, Bolds 5-17, Lewis 3-10, Taylor 4-7, Miles 1-2, Alexander 1-0. Vintage: Schaumkel 10-49, Ray 4-31, Smith 9-27, Bradley 8-26, Davis 3-16-1, Mendoza 2-16, Bozzini 1-7, McMann 1-6.

PASSING—El Cerrito: Taylor 9-13-0-0-80. Vintage: Bradley 0-3-0-1-0.

RECEIVING—El Cerrito: Freeman 4-22, Woodard 2-13, Smith 1-22, Bolds 1-15, Hargreaves 1-8. Vintage: None.

