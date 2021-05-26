Elayna Trucker: Your June in Books Summer Reading - for Kids and Grown Ups!

This budding series is wonderful for armchair travelers and those looking to get lost in a world very different from their own. Joshi is also scheduled for a virtual event with Napa Bookmine on July 27, so you have time to read both books!

Readers looking for a literary novel to really sink their teeth into will want to pick up Lisa Taddeo’s "Animal" (June 8). Taddeo is the bestselling author of 2019’s "Three Women," an astounding and deeply researched look at the romantic and sexual lives of the modern woman.

This book is her fiction debut, a powerful look at female rage and survival. Joan witnessed a horrific event as a child and it has colored everything she’s done since. After years of casual cruelty at the hands of men, a shocking act of violence sends her back to her past as she tries to make sense of the world she’s inhabited for so long. "Animal" is raw, visceral, and ferocious.

Set in 1969 in the world of American folk music, "Songs in Ursa Major" by Emma Brodie (June 22) is a debut novel for fans of "Daisy Jones & the Six," "A Star is Born" and "Almost Famous."