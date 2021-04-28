Elayna Trucker, Your May in Books: Fabulous fiction, notable nonfiction!

May brings us sunshine, flowers, and some really great new books! These forthcoming novels and nonfiction books are just the tips of the iceberg; be sure to visit your local bookstore to see what’s new each week!
My bookshop is all abuzz with Claire Fuller’s newest novel, "Unsettled Ground" (May 18). Fuller is a staff favorite; her quietly menacing novels are oddly enthralling, and not overburdened with plot. This fourth novel, like her others, features an absent mother and the damage both her parenting choices and her death have caused.
Jeanie and Julius are 51-year-old twins who still live with their mother in a crumbling cabin on a corner of a much greater estate where they grow vegetables to feed themselves and sell in town. When their mother suddenly dies, they are left with an astonishing number of debts to repay and more than a few mysteries about their mother and the life she led them in.
Readers who have read Fuller’s previous novels will find much to enjoy here, with the added bonus of an actual happy ending, not something Fuller has provided in the past. The best part? Claire Fuller will be joining Napa Bookmine for a virtual event all the way from the UK on Saturday, May 22! Visit napabookmine.com for details.
I don’t think Edward Rutherfurd could write a short book if he tried; his latest, "China" (May 11), is nearly 800 pages. Rutherfurd directs his incredible attention to detail to the history of China through the Opium Wars, the Cultural Revolution, and into the present.
Fans of his work and of wide-sweeping generational sagas will not be disappointed by this story of the entwined fates of Chinese, American and British families. Those interested in the history of this fascinating, complicated nation will certainly find much to chew on here, while readers more taken with Rutherfurd’s trademark romances and adventures will enjoy a treat as well.
Science fiction fans will rejoice at a new novel from Andy Weir, author of "The Martian."
"Project Hail Mary" (May 4) features another scrappy hero, an astronaut with severe amnesia who wakes up to find himself the last living crew member on a spaceship millions of miles from Earth. As his memory returns, he comes to realize the great importance of his mission and understand that his failure would mean the end of humanity. Like "The Martian," this novel is filled with real science heavily researched and will keep you in suspense until the end. It’s already been optioned for film, with Ryan Gosling set to star!
Readers who prefer nonfiction will be thrilled with Daniel James Brown’s newest, "Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II" (May 11).
The popular author of "The Boys in the Boat" is back with a deeply researched look at the sacrifices made and hardships faced by Japanese immigrants and their American-born children when Americans went to war.
The book focuses on four Japanese-American families whose sons volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and fought in Europe, only to find their homes ransacked by the FBI after Pearl Harbor and their families thrown into internment camps. Brown weaves the story of these men and their families into the fabric of an American history defined by protest, resistance, and sacrifice.
John Green is known mainly as the author of tear-jerking teen novels such as "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Looking for Alaska," but he also hosts the incredibly popular, wide-ranging podcast called "The Anthropocene Reviewed."
In a new book of the same name (May 18), Green adapts his podcast to the written word in the form of essays “on a human-centered planet.” The essays feature topics such as Super Mario Kart, cholera, and the QWERTY keyboard, using each topic as an invitation to discuss broader themes of philosophy, science, and humor. This book features both adapted podcasts and new material. Green is a consummate storyteller; each snippet is bound to delight and enthrall.
Daniel Kahneman’s "Thinking Fast and Slow" was a blockbuster hit when it was released nearly 10 years ago, and still sells. For his latest book, the Nobel Prize-winning economist teams up with professor of strategic thinking and decision processes Olivier Sibony and popular political commentator and academic Cass R. Sunstein to look at why we make bad judgments and how this cognitive bias affects our lives.
"Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment" (May 18), seeks to explain why two people faced with the exact same situation will make different decisions. “Noise,” in this context, refers to variability in judgments that should be the same but are not due to bias, and it creates problems for all of us in so many aspects of our lives. The research then points the way towards solutions in reducing noise and therefore bias, leading us all to better decision-making. Fans of Malcolm Gladwell and Michael Lewis will definitely want to pick this book.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.