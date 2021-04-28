Elayna Trucker, Your May in Books: Fabulous fiction, notable nonfiction!

May brings us sunshine, flowers, and some really great new books! These forthcoming novels and nonfiction books are just the tips of the iceberg; be sure to visit your local bookstore to see what’s new each week!

My bookshop is all abuzz with Claire Fuller’s newest novel, "Unsettled Ground" (May 18). Fuller is a staff favorite; her quietly menacing novels are oddly enthralling, and not overburdened with plot. This fourth novel, like her others, features an absent mother and the damage both her parenting choices and her death have caused.

Jeanie and Julius are 51-year-old twins who still live with their mother in a crumbling cabin on a corner of a much greater estate where they grow vegetables to feed themselves and sell in town. When their mother suddenly dies, they are left with an astonishing number of debts to repay and more than a few mysteries about their mother and the life she led them in.

Readers who have read Fuller’s previous novels will find much to enjoy here, with the added bonus of an actual happy ending, not something Fuller has provided in the past. The best part? Claire Fuller will be joining Napa Bookmine for a virtual event all the way from the UK on Saturday, May 22! Visit napabookmine.com for details.