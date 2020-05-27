Elliot Raphaelson: The Savings Game: Home equity line of credit pros and cons

As a result of the coronavirus, many families are facing both short-term income uncertainty and uncertainty regarding the future value of their asset holdings. One way to provide more stability regarding access to assets at a reasonable cost is a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Individuals who have substantial equity in their primary residence are generally able to obtain a line of credit, which generally covers 20 years in which for the first 10 years, they have the flexibility to borrow up to your line of credit limit during that time frame. After 10 years, they are required to repay the outstanding balance.

There are several advantages associated with HELOCs.

1. Low interest rate: Most rates are based somewhat on the prime rate, which is now 3.25% as the base. Borrowers with the best credit ratings may be able to obtain an interest rate lower than prime. Most borrowers will borrow at a rate of prime plus a specified additional rate based on their overall credit rating, the stability of their income and the amount of home equity. For most individuals, the interest rate will be much lower than other loan options.

2. Flexible choices: Most financial firms allow borrowers the choice of fixed interest loans or variable interest rates, generally based on the prime rate.