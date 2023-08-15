Entering the new elysewalker store for the first time, don’t be surprised if you feel a pang of nostalgia.

The store’s owner has only lived here since 2019, but she understands the affection St. Helenans have for a space that for more than 50 years was home to Vasconi’s Pharmacy.

“This is an iconic building,” said Elyse Walker, whose eponymous clothing boutique opened last week. “What’s not to love?”

Walker had opened her Adams Street store in 2021, but she needed a bigger space with a stockroom. Her husband, David, bought the Vasconi’s building in 2022, a year after the pharmacy closed in June 2021.

The 139-year-old Vasconi’s building — also known as the Kettlewell building — had already undergone a seismic retrofit in 2009, but the Walkers undertook an exterior remodel that won plaudits for its historically faithful design.

“We wanted to freshen it up but make it feel like it had been here forever,” Elyse Walker said.

Arches installed in 1967 were replaced with rectangular openings similar to those added in 1897, when the building became Walker Brothers Hardware. The Walkers also added black wood trim and window framings.

The interior design, overseen by Janson Scuro, is a sharp contrast with Vasconi’s. Walker said the space “has a family business vibe that we inherited” from Patty and Hap Vasconi.

SoCal, NYC, St. Helena

Walker also has stores in Newport Beach, Pacific Palisades, Calabasas and New York City.

She and David had been living in Venice Beach and New York and visiting St. Helena to enjoy “peace, relaxation, great food, great people, great wine and no work,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, the couple quarantined in St. Helena “and never left,” she said.

“We’re East Coast transplants to the southern West Coast, and now we’re in the northern West Coast,” Walker said. “None of this was planned.”

She said the St. Helena store on Adams Street started out as “a warm hangout spot” that quickly became a full-fledged part of her retail network. The expanded store in the Vasconi’s building offers luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

So why St. Helena? Why not a trendier tourist destination like Yountville or downtown Napa?

Walker said St. Helena has a unique central position in the Napa Valley, but aside from that “it’s just a feeling.”

“There’s just something about this town that made me want to be here,” she said. “Sometimes you can’t explain it.”

Over the long term she’d like to work with the city to upgrade St. Helena’s sidewalks.

The couple has put down roots in the community. David built the downtown’s newest commercial building on Adams Street, while Elyse joined the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board and organized the nonprofit’s now-annual Rockout/Knockout Cancer fundraiser, which has raised over $2 million in its first two years.

Last Thursday her father, Larry Feder, cleaned, sanded and oiled a bench on the side of the Vasconi’s building. After seeing him working all day, one St. Helenan brought him a croissant.

“I’ve never found such an abundance of warm, welcoming, bright, interesting people in such a small place so quickly in my entire life,” she said.

