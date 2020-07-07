Emerging Artists Profile: Napa musician Ari Eisenberg's new 'Grapevine'

Napa native Ari Eisenberg has had music in his blood for virtually his entire life. Beginning his musical career as a violinist while “still in diapers,” he was playing at Carnegie Hall with his youth symphony by the age of 13. As a teenager he developed a passion for singing and songwriting, and before he graduated from Napa High School, Eisenberg had the pleasure of performing at BottleRock Napa Valley not once, but four times — thrice as a solo artist in the VIP Lounge, and once with his high school band, Secure the Sun, on the main stage in 2017.
Eisenberg, now 20, is currently home between semesters spent studying engineering at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. It was there last fall where he would meet his new bandmates who would eventually dub their group, “Honeyboys.”
According to Eisenberg, he met guitarist Reese Gardner (from Boston, Mass.) at the school’s music production club and things “just clicked” between them. Eisenberg and Gardner recruited the band’s other members from various jazz ensembles at Cal Poly. The final lineup would include Eisenberg and Gardner on vocals and guitar, as well as drummer Matt Sato (from San Carlos, California), keyboardisat Grady Gallagher (from Munich, Germany), and bassist/vocalist Erin O’Rourke from San Jose.
While existing as a band for less than a year, Honeyboys have already amassed over 100,000 streams on Spotify for their debut single “I Just Wanna Know,” which was produced by Napa musician Alec Ferris.
The group also had an impressive number of live shows lined up on their calendar before COVID-19 wiped them out. Their newest single, “Grapevine,” was released at the end of June, and is accompanied by a 1970’s-inspired lyric music video that was directed and edited by Eisenberg’s younger brother, Micah.
“One of the cool things about having members from around the world is that we were able to film all of our friends and family in different cities, even different countries, and put them all into one music video,” says Ari.
“Grapevine” is an interesting take on the classic radio single release. It’s upbeat and catchy, but it’s also ambitious. The song is divided into two parts, with the first part consisting of a traditionally structured “radio edit” version of the song, while the second part adds a much more complex and experimental movement to the song, but that also exists as its own body of work. The single is split into separate tracks on most streaming services, but the music video on YouTube includes both parts of the song.
Stylistically, “Grapevine” shifts in genre multiple times from pop to funk to soul to hip-hop to psychedelia through tight and constant musical changes, but the tone and emotional core of the song stay the same throughout. Eisenberg’s lyrics speak about the feeling of being in a relationship that is on the brink of collapsing, and the influences outside sources can have on it. The song’s hook: “Only happy in the daytime / Heard it through the Grapevine / We’re through...” is as infectious as it melancholy.
“On a surface level, the song is about the stage of a relationship where everything you’ve taken for granted is being put into question,” says guitarist Reese Gardner. “It’s not a breakup song, but it’s about the last glimmer of hope before you do or don’t. There’s this inherent sense of optimism underneath the darker lyrics because often that’s all it takes to restore a broken relationship.”
“Grapevine” was produced by Honeyboys entirely on their own. According the Eisenberg, the song took three months to record, mix and master as each member worked from their respective homes during the pandemic.
While Honeyboys only officially have three songs released, Eisenberg says that the band has about 12 more original songs in production that they plan on releasing in regular intervals over the next year.
As for balancing his time between college and music, Eisenberg says he hasn’t had too much trouble doing so. “I know myself pretty well, and I feel like if I take the right amount of classes it’s not an issue at all,” he says. “I took 16 units one semester and that was pretty difficult, but most of the time I don’t find it hard to make time for music because I’ve always treated it like it’s my number one priority.”
Eisenberg says that a personal goal for him would be to eventually take Honeyboys on tour supporting a larger band. “Hopefully once COVID-19 passes and live shows start to happen again on a regular basis, we’ll be able to do that.”
“Grapevine” Parts 1 and 2 are available now on all music streaming platforms. To keep up with Honeyboys on social media, follow @honeyboysmusic on Facebook and Instagram, and visit www.honeyboysmusic.com to learn more.
