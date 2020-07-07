Emerging Artists Profile: Napa musician Ari Eisenberg's new 'Grapevine'

The group also had an impressive number of live shows lined up on their calendar before COVID-19 wiped them out. Their newest single, “Grapevine,” was released at the end of June, and is accompanied by a 1970’s-inspired lyric music video that was directed and edited by Eisenberg’s younger brother, Micah.

“One of the cool things about having members from around the world is that we were able to film all of our friends and family in different cities, even different countries, and put them all into one music video,” says Ari.

“Grapevine” is an interesting take on the classic radio single release. It’s upbeat and catchy, but it’s also ambitious. The song is divided into two parts, with the first part consisting of a traditionally structured “radio edit” version of the song, while the second part adds a much more complex and experimental movement to the song, but that also exists as its own body of work. The single is split into separate tracks on most streaming services, but the music video on YouTube includes both parts of the song.