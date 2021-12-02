Emeril Lagasse

Adoption Fees $175 for kittens up to one year $125 for cats over one year All cats have been: -... View on PetFinder
The man who died in the Thursday incident on Highway 221 was a 32-year-old transient, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.
BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
A woman was arrested Sunday morning after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.
A 73-year-old man died and a second person was hospitalized with burns in the blaze late Monday night on Brown Street, according to Napa Police.
The fatal crash occurred on Highway 221 before sunrise Thursday, according to CHP.
Slow Down Napa has been calling on city officials to figure out ways to slow traffic in Napa's residential neighborhoods.
The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for unlawfully setting fires near Soscol Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the department.
American Canyon Police pursued a stolen car that went through American Canyon and into South Napa Friday morning.
The county again reaches the yellow tier of “moderate” transmission, fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
South Napa County is mentioned sometimes as an alternative place for Highway 37 away from sea level rise, but not yet seriously.
